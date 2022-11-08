These days, hardly a major fashion week goes by without Anne Hathaway sitting front row. The actress has become a fashion staple, sitting next to Anna Wintour while taking in the latest Michael Kors or chatting with Blackpink’s Lisa at a Bulgari high jewelry collection. But that wasn’t always the case. When Hathaway first hit the scene after starring in The Princess Diaries back in 2001, she was walking red carpets in dresses layered over jeans, short sleeve button downs with ties—looks so stereotypically Y2K, they’re not even getting recreated now with the aughts style resurgence. A quick bond with Valentino Garavani changed all that, however, and Hathaway quickly became a Valentino girl (a title still still holds to this day), wearing gorgeous gowns on every red carpet she stepped on to. The actress has never been afraid of a little embellishment, and it’s rare to see her in a look without at least a hint of sparkle, meaning she always stands out among the sea of stars at every event. So, in honor of Hathaway’s 40th birthday, we’ve rounded up all of her best looks over the years, from her days as the Princess of Genovia to now.

2022: Armageddon Time Premiere Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway wore a silver, embellished Valentino fall 2022 haute couture dress with matching boots to the premiere of Armageddon Time at the New York Film Festival.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The actress kept it sleek and simple at Cannes, wearing a white, sequin-covered Armani Privé dress with a silk stole and train.

2022: WeCrashed Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway showed some skin in a blue and black David Koma spring 2022 dress at the WeCrashed premiere in March 2022.

2020: Critics’ Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway looked as glamorous as ever in a gold Atelier Versace dress with a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves.

2020: Modern Love Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Showing off her baby bump in an off-white Oscar de la Renta one-shoulder top with white pants, Hathaway attended the premiere of Modern Love in NYC.

2019: The Hustle Premiere Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway wore a suit-inspired, embroidered Elie Saab pre-fall 2019 jumpsuit to the premiere of The Hustle.

2019: Serenity Premiere Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The attention was on this gorgeous Givenchy spring 2018 haute couture skirt when Hathaway smartly paired in with a simple black turtleneck bodysuit from Wolford.

2019: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway wore this cheetah print Elie Saab gown with a high slit to the 2019 Golden Globes.

2018: Ocean’s 8 Premiere Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress embraced patterns in this Jean Paul Gaultier spring 2018 haute couture empire waist halter dress at the premiere of Ocean’s 8 in June 2018.

2018: Met Gala George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway looked exceptionally regal in this Valentino spring 2018 couture dress, which she paired with a sunburst halo crown.

2017: Colossal Premiere Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing an Armani Privé spring 2006 gown with a sculptural neckline and ruffled skirt, Hathaway attended the premiere of her film, Colossal.

2016: Alice Through the Looking Glass Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway’s whimsical Christopher Kane knee-length dress covered in roses was the perfect choice to promote an Alice in Wonderland film.

2016: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress wore a Naeem Kahn dress with an embroidered, art deco style overlay to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2016.

2015: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway proved sometimes simplicity is key in this custom Ralph Lauren gold lamé hooded column dress at the Met Gala in 2015.

2014: Interstellar Premiere Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a long-sleeve Wes Gordon spring 2015 dress, Hathaway attended the premiere for Interstellar in London.

2014: Met Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway’s red Calvin Klein column dress with a sheer insert at the waist is reminiscent of the white Armani gown she wore to Cannes in 2022.

2014: Academy Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a crystal-embellished black, silk crepe halter neck dress to the Oscars in 2014.

2013: Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress went a bit edgier for the 2013 Met Gala, wearing a Valentino couture gown with sheer side panels and stripes of embellishments. She walked the red carpet with Valentino Garavani himself, as she showed off her newly-dyed blonde hair.

2013: Academy Awards Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic/Getty Images When Hathaway won her first and only Academy Award, she did so in a pale pink, column halter dress from Prada.

2013: Les Miserables Premiere Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway loves a good column silhouette, which is likely why she gravitated toward this strapless, fuchsia Prada gown with an embellished neckline.

2013: Screen Actors Guild Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The actress wore a Giambattista Valli spring 2013 couture dress featuring a tulle overskirt to the SAG awards in 2013.

2013: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Hathaway looked gorgeous in this white Chanel spring 2009 couture gown with a slim peplum and subtle embellishment.

2012: The Dark Knight Rises Premiere Lewis Whyld - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The actress wore a gold beaded Gucci resort 2013 gown with a floral-covered halter neckline to the premiere of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

2012: One Day Premiere John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway looked especially sophisticated in a lace Alexander McQueen resort 2012 dress at the One Day Premiere in London.

2011: Academy Awards WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images The actress embodied Old Hollywood glamour in a Valentino fall 2002 couture gown at the Oscars in 2011.

2011: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images It’s all about the open back when it comes to this bronze Armani Privé fall 2010 dress.

2010: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway went full princess when she wore this strapless, gold Valentino pre-fall 2010 dress with a large tulle skirt to the Met Gala in 2010.

2010: Alice in Wonderland Premiere Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images The actress always seems to gravitate toward metallics, so this choice of a bronze Vivienne Westwood dress with an asymmetric hem for the premiere of Alice in Wonderland in London makes sense for the actress.

2009: Tony Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Hathaway paired this black strapless Oscar de la Renta dress with red, peep-toe Casadei heels at the Tony Awards in 2009.

2009: Met Gala Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway doesn’t normally wear short dresses, but she looked great in this rich purple Marc Jacobs fall 2009 look at the Met Gala.

2009: Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway’s paillette-covered Armani Privé spring 2009 gown at the 81st annual Oscars is one of her best looks to date.

2009: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The actress tapped Armani Privé for the Golden Globes in 2009, showing up in a dark blue strapless gown with an embellished torso.

2009: Bride Wars Premiere Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway ditched her usual glamorous dresses for a tailored suit with slim pants by Boy. by Band of Outsiders for the premiere of Bride Wars in 2009.

2008: Venice Film Festival Pool CATARINA/VANDEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Hathaway wore this gorgeous, aqua Atelier Versace dress to the Venice premiere of Rachel Getting Married.

2008: Academy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Hathaway wore a beautifully draped, one-shoulder Marchesa fall 2008 dress to the Academy Awards in 2008.

2007: Academy Awards PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The actress’ strapless, lace Valentino gown was decorated with a black, embellished bow on the front.

2007: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway wore a black, tiered gown with a large rosette on the torso to the SAG Awards in 2007.

2006: The Devil Wears Prada Premiere Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic/Getty Images Miranda would have likely approved of the elegant red dress Hathaway wore to The Devil Wears Prada premiere.

2006: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Hathaway wore a satin blue and black Nina Ricci dress to the SAG Awards in 2006.

2005: Brokeback Mountain Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a bronze, paillette-covered dress to the premiere of Brokeback Mountain in 2005.

2004: The Princes Diaries 2: Royal Engagement Premiere Lee Celano/WireImage/Getty Images Keeping things casual, Hathaway wore boot-cut jeans and a sparkly gray wrap shirt to the premiere of the second Princess Diaries movie in 2004.

2004: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing one of the most early aughts looks ever, Hathaway attended the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2004.

2004: Ella Enchanted Premiere Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hathaway wore a pink dress over jeans to the premiere of Ella Enchanted.

2004: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a floral orange, body-hugging dress, Hathaway attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2004.

2003: Golden Globe Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images Hathaway showed a whole lot of leg in this ethereal Elie Saab, empire waist dress at the Golden Globes in January 2003.