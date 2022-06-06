Anne Hathaway and Lisa from Blackpink brought the sunshine to Paris on Monday when they met up at a Bulgari event, celebrating the launch of the brand’s newest high jewelry collection, Eden the Garden of Wonders. Intentionally or not, the twosome matched in all-yellow looks, so may we suggest grabbing a pair of sunglasses before looking at these photos straight on.

When it comes to dressing for a jewelry event, the clothes are less of a priority, more-so needed as a base to show off the jewels. Because of that, Lisa—who is a pro at this by now after being a Bulgari ambassador for almost two years—opted for a two piece set from the South Korean-based brand Pinkong, featuring a bandeau-style top and a matching high-waisted column skirt. The simplicity and color made for the perfect backdrop for her Bulgari jewels, including an emerald necklace, which was clearly the true star of the show.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hathaway, who’s coming off a Cannes hot streak, wore a set of her own from Valentino spring 2022, made up of a pair of shorts with an oversized button down on top that that skimmed the floor as she walked. Like Lisa, Hathaway also opted for a piece of Bulgari jewelry to wear around her neck, a gorgeous yellow diamond choker with a pendant hanging down.

Fellow brand ambassador, Priyanka Chopra was also in attendance, but she clearly didn’t get the yellow memo. The actress instead showed up in a sparkly orange Rasario dress with long sleeves and a deep neckline, the perfect frame for the Serpenti necklace wrapped around her neck.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

All three sat close to each other as they took in Bulgari’s latest pieces. Hathaway’s attendance at the showing comes about a week after the debut of the brand’s campaign video for the collection, starring the actress alongside Zendaya. Unfortunately, Zendaya wasn’t in attendance on Monday, as she is likely still working on Challengers, her upcoming film that also caused her to miss the Met Gala last month. Hopefully, next time the actress will get a day off because the only thing that would make this Bulgari ambassador threesome better is if Zendaya made it a quad.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage