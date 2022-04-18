The Best Sunglasses for Every Face Shape

There’s a certain magic to sunglasses. They have a transformative power: the right pair can make you feel instantly confident and take a great outfit to the next level. (They’re also just plain practical, protecting your delicate eyes from UV rays, dust, and whatever else the wind blows your way.) But with an infinite array of shapes and colors to choose from, how are you supposed to you know which style suits you best? You could go the trial and error route and try on a million pairs, or you could consult our guide to the best styles of the season for every face shape. See all of our picks, below.

The Best Sunglasses for Round Faces

If you have a round face, the classic advice is to go for a squared-off lens shape, like a Wayfarer. But if that doesn’t sound particularly exciting to you, on-trend wrap frames and shields also look fabulous.

The Best Sunglasses for Square Faces

Rounder frames (that includes oversized styles as well as the ’90s-inspired oval styles we’ve been seeing everywhere) and aviators tend to complement square face shapes.

The Best Sunglasses for Heart Shaped Faces

Aviators also work well on heart shaped faces, as do rimless styles—another retro look that’s been making a big comeback.

The Best Sunglasses for Oval Faces

Those with oval faces might love the look of a classic cat eye, or more narrow, oblong lenses that play well with proportion.

