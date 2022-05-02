Here's Why Zendaya Isn't At The 2022 Met Gala

Fashion’s biggest night is once again upon us, and at this point, stars are ascending the Met steps in their best Gilded Glamour fashions. A quick look at the red carpet coverage will reveal many familiar Met faces who have been staples at the Gala for years now, but you may notice some big names missing from this year’s festivities. Most noticeably, perhaps, is the absence of Zendaya.

After making quite the splash on the red carpet five years in a row, Zendaya missed last year’s event, and she isn’t present this year either. The actress warned fans ahead of the night that she wouldn’t be in attendance, announcing the news at a Euphoria event late last month. “I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working,” she said when asked about the 2022 Met Gala, according to Page Six. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best.”

Zendaya is currently filming Challengers with Call Me By Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino. The film also stars The Crown’s Josh O’Connor and West Side Story newcomer Mike Faist, and tells the story of “a tennis player turned coach, [who] has taken her husband, Art, and transformed him from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion.” Most likely, the cast and crew is currently on location, and the movie’s star departing to New York for the weekend would no doubt mess up the production schedule.

Don’t worry, though, because Zendaya said she will “be back eventually” and in the meantime, she promised to “keep delivering in other ways,” which we do not doubt in the slightest.