The Women Of Euphoria Reunited On The Red Carpet

Euphoria’s third season may still be two years away, but the cast of the hit HBO show isn’t just resting on their laurels until 2024. They’re out and about, going to Coachella, booking other gigs, and, even walking the red carpet together. On Wednesday night, some of the stars of Euphoria came together for a For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles and, per usual, they were all on their fashion A-game. Dressed in mostly monochrome aside from Maude Apatow, who brought some color to the carpet, the women of Euphoria looked so good, no one is going to mistakenly think any of them are auditioning for Oklahoma!

Zendaya led the pack, showing up to the event in a monochrome look from Fear of God fall/winter 2022—a gray suit with high-waisted cropped pants and a fitted sweater, topped with a lapel-less, oversized jacket. Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach, kept the look in one sleek line with matching grey pointed-toe pumps and the actress’ hair slicked back. The result is an extremely streamlined and sleek outfit, something we’ve come to expect from the stylist and actress duo.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Roach was on double duty at the event, and also styled Zendaya’s costar, Hunter Schafer. The actress went for a very different look than Z, showing up in an outfit courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela fall/winter2022 collection. The actress took a look off the runway, but ditched the skirt, turning an oversized top with ruching around the collar into a mini dress, pairing it with little black shorts and boots from the designer. On the red carpet, the top created a slight optical illusion, making it unclear where Schafer’s torso ended and arms began, turning the actress into a bit of a black high fashion cloud, floating amongst her costars.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney seemingly also got the monochrome memo, attending the event in an all-black suit from Alexander McQueen, featuring bootcut pants and a lengthened jacket. Unlike Z’s suit, though, Sweeney’s had a bit of embellishment to it, with a beaded sheer panel cutting across the midsection of the jacket, which she wore sans shirt underneath.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sweeney’s onscreen rival, Alexa Demie, who has been almost exclusively wearing Balenciaga as of late, opted to mix it up a bit last night. The actress wore a sheer, glimmering vintage Norman Norell from LA-based Aralda Vintage, with long sleeves and a mock turtleneck. She was joined by Barbie Ferreira who wore a black sleeveless dress from Proenza Schouler, with a fringe-lined handkerchief hem and a mock-neck of her own.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It landed on Apatow, then, to bring some color to the group, and she didn’t fail to deliver. The actress stood out in a pink, green, and black checked mini dress from Versace fall/winter 2022. The look featured structured shoulders and a tan corset detail across the torso. Apatow leaned into the original styling of the look, pairing the dress with a choker and some pointed-toe platform Mary Janes, both originally seen on the runway.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Estrop/Getty Images

All six women showed off their personal style brilliantly with their looks. From chic to sultry to trendy, every base was covered on the red carpet. Some, like Schafer, could have easily been dressed as her Euphoria character Jules, while others, like Zendaya, proved just how different she is from the high schooler she portrays. All together, though, they got us so excited for their season three return, whenever that may be.