As we prepare for what André Leon Talley onced called the Super Bowl of social fashion events: The Met Gala, take a look back at the 30 best dresses of yore, including everyone from Rihanna, Beyonce andKim Kardashian, to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who always interpret the theme in the most thoughtful, chic ways, to Jennifer Lopez who never strays away from the ultra-glam. Here, the most memorable looks of all time.

1 Image via Getty. Kate Moss in Marc Jacobs at the 2009 Met Gala “The Model as Muse.”

2 Photo by Getty Images Rihanna in Guo Pei at the 2015 Met Gala “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

3 Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Zendaya in Versace at the 2018 Met Gala, “Heavenly Bodies.”

4 Photo by Karwai Tang/FilmMagic. Madonna in Givenchy at the 2013 Met Gala “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.”

5 Photo by Getty Images. Lupita Nyong’o in Prada at the 2014 Met Gala “Charles James: Beyond Fashion.”

6 Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Harry Styles dress in Gucci at the 2019 Met Gala, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

7 Photo by Getty Images. Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen in Alexander McQueen at the 2011 Met Gala “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty.”

8 Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Kaia Gerber in Oscar de la Renta in 2021.

9 Photo by Evan Agostini/Ima. Caroline Kennedy in Carolina Herrera with husband Ed Schlossberg arrive at the 2001 Met Gala “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years.”

10 Rihanna in John Galliano at the 2018 Met Gala. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

11 Photo by Getty Images. Rooney Mara in Givenchy at the 2013 Met Gala “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.”

12 Photo by Getty Images. Doutzen Kroes in Zan Posen at the 2010 Met Gala “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity.”

13 Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Lily-Rose Depp in vintage Chanel at the 2019 Met Gala.

14 Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images. Cara Delevingne in Stella McCartney at the 2015 Met Gala “China: Through The Looking Glass.”

15 Via Getty Images Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.

16 Photo by Getty Images. Florence Welch in Alexander McQueen at the 2012 Met Gala “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations.”

17 Photo by Getty Images. Sienna Miller in Thakoon at the 2015 Met Gala “China: Through The Looking Glass.”

18 Photo via Getty Images. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, wearing Tommy Hilfiger, arrive for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2016.

19 Photo via Getty Images. Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton attends the 2016 Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2016 in New York, New York.

20 Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.”

21 Photo by Getty Images Miranda Kerr attends the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.

22 Photo by Getty Images. Solange Knowles attends the “China: Through The Looking Glass” Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.

23 Photo by Getty Images. Linda Evangelista during 2004 Costume Institute Gala ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

24 Photo via Getty Images Katy Perry attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City.

25 Photo via Getty Images. Jennifer Lopez attends the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2011 in New York City.

26 Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Diane Kruger attends the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City.

27 Photo via Getty Images. Chloe Sevigny attends the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City.

28 Photo by Jackson Lee/FilmMagic Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren attends ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

29 Photo via Getty Images. Cameron Diaz during “Poiret: King of Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

30 Photo via Getty Images. Blake Lively attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City.

31 Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images Anne Hathaway attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.

32 Photo by Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage) Ashley Olsen attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City.

33 Photo by Getty Images. Kim Kardashian in Givenchy at the 2013 Met Gala “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.”

34 Photo via Getty Images. Amal Clooney attends the ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City.