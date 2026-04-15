It seems nobody’s having more fun playing with style right now than Anne Hathaway. While pulling double duty to promote her upcoming fashion-themed films The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Mother Mary, the Oscar winner’s worn everything from sequins to ruffles and a ghostly avant-garde gown. That streak kicked into high gear this week as she continued promoting design-centric thriller Mother Mary, complete with two gothic takes on sheer “naked” dressing.

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This morning, Hathaway stepped out in New York City in a gauzy long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana top and trousers beneath a cool gray Sacai coat. Her sleeveless outerwear was cinched by double-breasted black buttons, while a black satin collar provided an elegant finish. Stylist Erin Walsh accented the actress’s look with a smooth black East-West shoulder bag from chic British label DeMellier, plus glossy Oliver Peoples shield sunglasses. A bejeweled Bulgari collar necklace and gold bracelet provided a touch of glamour, as well as glossy platform pumps from Versace’s fall 2022 collection—a surprising shoe choice that gave Hathaway’s look a daring edge.

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However, this wasn’t the star’s only dark outfit that highlighted see-through textures reminiscent of the sultry “naked dress.” The night before, Hathaway was out and about in a knit mesh Calvin Klein Collection dress covered in soft rosettes. Designed by recently appointed creative director Veronica Leoni, her floor-length piece was strategically worn over a black bra and briefs, plus a silky Valentino blazer as an outer layer. Walsh used the same Peoples glasses, a small black Longchamp Le Roseau bag, and patent pumps from Dolce & Gabbana as clean accents for the daring piece.

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Though both of Hathaway’s looks made use of different layered pieces, they were united by a dark color palette with glistening accents. Each is the latest entry in the revived 2026 trend of “naked” dressing, which uses transparent textures and fabrics to spotlight body autonomy and confidence. Clearly, Hathaway is in full control of the new fashion foray—and loving every second of it.

Hathaway’s statement-making looks are often a surprise, but one thing’s for certain. With one more Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere and a turn in The Odyssey around the corner, she’ll certainly continue delivering stylish statements well into summer.