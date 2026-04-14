Fashion has always had a love affair with the supernatural. From Alexander McQueen’s sparkling ghosts to Vivienne Westwood’s Victorian revival and Rodarte’s magical goth spirits, a haunting, historical, and macabre aesthetic has inspired numerous brands through the decades. That bond is given a chilling spin in David Lowery’s new thriller film Mother Mary, starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, and FKA twigs.

For the movie’s special screening in New York City last night, where that bond was also channeled, Hathaway made a ghostly arrival in a white Lever Couture gown. Her sleeveless ensemble featured layered swathes of trailing translucent silk, creating the effect of being draped in mist—and forming an artisanal take on “naked dressing” in the process. Stylist Erin Walsh elevated the piece with mirrored rose gold Christian Louboutin pumps, diamond Bulgari hoops and rings, and a metallic Alexis Bittar clutch with a twisted bejeweled handle, bringing Hathaway’s look a dash of her titular pop star’s dramatic glamour. The moment also marked Hathaway’s first appearance promoting the film amidst her whirlwind dual press tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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Coel—who’s also pulling double duty with recent promotion for The Christophers—stepped out at Metrograph in a blossoming look from Givenchy’s fall 2026 collection. Designed by Sarah Burton, her pale pink silk top featured a scarf neckline and ivory floral pattern, complete with a gathered bodice akin to a couture piece in progress. With a matching bomber jacket shrugged off the shoulders, the nonchalant set fittingly nodded to Coel’s role as costume designer Sam in the film. Her outfit received a stark finish from diamond-covered hoop earrings, wide black trousers, and matching open-toed sandals, creating a ghostly floating effect against the event’s black carpet.

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Aligned with her love of historical and punk aesthetics, FKA twigs—who both acts and performs original songs for the film—completed the haunting trio in Ashi Studio. Her look’s corseted cream jacket and squared neckline was faded with brown streaks, appearing to be ripped straight from the Victorian era. A slashed, gauzy silk skirt with frayed edges added to the ensemble’s decaying effect. Metallic gold lettering embroidery and swirling floral trim brought the set a dose of vintage glamour with romantic themes, complemented by a delicate lace bralette and diamond drop earrings. Marc Jacobs’s soaring black Kiki platform boots, complete with buckled straps and thick block heels, finished twigs’s rebellious Victorian doll-esque attire with a goth flair.

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Together, the group embraced a supernatural approach to glamour with ethereal elements and unfinished materials. Distinctly pale hues, dark finishes, and sheer and silken textures all combined to create a stylish take on haunting spirits from past eras—a theme that’s constant in Mother Mary. With a chilling throughline of betrayal and torment in the landscape of musical design, the film’s premiere was a clever preview of its ghostly onscreen fashion.