It’s been a whirlwind 48 hours in New York for FKA Twigs. Less than a day after Sunday’s VMAs, she was back in motion on Monday evening, turning heads for the Pandora Talisman launch event at The Halo in FiDi. It’s nothing the person who found inspiration for her latest album Eusexua in Prague’s rave scene can’t handle, though.

About an hour into the gathering—which drew a bustling, yet intimate, crowd of editors, influencers, and A-list stars ahead of New York Fashion Week—Twigs emerged on stage, backdropped by a harpist and cellist. The British star performed a selection of her greatest hits, including “Home With You,” “Eusexua,” and “Cellophane,” instantly silencing the crowd’s hum with her otherworldly vocals.

Bre Johnson/BFA.com

On both wrists, Twigs wore a smattering of Pandora Talisman charms: the Heart, Infinity Snake, and Cherry Blossom Medallion, which are the jeweler’s latest selection of trinkets inspired by ancient coins. The bijoux livened up what was already a lively ensemble, consisting of a sculpted corset, sheer stockings, and towering Matières Fécales x Christian Louboutin boots.

Prior to her set, W caught up with Twigs backstage, where she talked her bold jewelry style, her “alien placenta” aesthetic, and the fashion mantra that’s too toxic to name.

You’re wearing Pandora’s new Talisman collection. How does that speak to your approach to accessories currently?

My taste in jewelry is [that] I just like to have one statement. I felt that the bangles are really beautiful today. I was going to wear a necklace as well, but as Coco Chanel said, ‘you should always take one piece of jewelry off right before you leave.’ So, I ended up with just these beautiful bracelets.

What’s your favorite way to style the Pandora Talisman collection?

These are wrapped loads of times around my wrist and then they’re actually stitched in place so that when they hang, they’re in the right position.

Is there a piece of jewelry that holds a special meaning to you?

I actually recently lost it. It was the ring that I wore in my Caprisongs album cover, when I'm pulling down my lip—a massive opal ring. I wore [it] every single day throughout the whole of my Magdalene era. It was so magical, it had so many powers in it.

I washed my hands in a Whole Foods toilet in West London. And then I left the bathroom, walked back in, and someone had taken it off the side of the [sink]. That was my most precious piece of jewelry. I don't think I'll ever find anything as beautiful.

But since I lost it, I’ve had loads of good things happen in my life. Opals are for tears and good luck. That’s why I was like, maybe the universe is taking it from me because it’s for tears.

That person doesn’t know what they stumbled upon.

Yeah, they have bad luck now—and bad karma.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

What are you wearing tonight?

Fancì Club. I’ve been wanting to wear this corset for ages. It’s cute, every day. I’ve been really into color blocking as well.

How would you describe your style?

An alien placenta.

Your album Eusexua was inspired Prague’s rave scene. What’s one essential that you always take for a night out?

A bum bag.

Is there a current trend you’d never partake in?

I don’t want to dress in a way that’s pleasing to other people, but not myself. Culture feels very safe at the moment. People are scared of doing something to upset other people. I always want to do things that make me feel good—the way I dress, the art I make, the way I express myself.

You have quite the impressive vintage collection. Do you prefer to source your archival pieces in person or online?

I love shopping online because I love finding bargains and buying things from people who don’t know what they have. They don’t understand something is so major and they just wanna get rid of it.

At the moment, I’m going through a huge process of making sure everything’s looked after in the right way—dry cleaning, putting everything in bags, organizing, saying what collection it’s from. I really love the art of fashion, but I’m not into fashion in terms of just what’s “in” fashion. But I love the art of making clothes, so I tend to gravitate towards things that are older and vintage because I think clothes are made better and [with] more integrity.

Is there fashion mantra that you live by?

Yeah, but it’s probably too toxic to say in this interview.