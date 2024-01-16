FKA Twigs’s Greatest Red Carpet Fashion Moments

Recently, FKA Twigs inadvertently caused a scandal in her native Britain for what she wasn’t wearing. The country’s Advertising Standards Authority ruled that her Calvin Klein underwear campaign was “likely to cause serious offense,” a decision that was met with widespread derision (including from Twigs herself). Then again, we certainly don’t mind when Twigs wears more clothes. She’s currently one of most unique celebrity fashion girls. Even when houses dress her up head-to-toe, she still manages to look like no one else. Twigs has a tendency to make Chanel look just as fresh and edgy as a garment she pulled straight off an up-and-coming student designer’s runway. She also has a keen knack for pulling vintage, often wearing archive garments that she’s collected for her personal closet. The British musician once famously sang “Didn’t I do it for you?” but you get the sense that when she’s putting an outfit together, she’s doing it only for herself. Here, a look back at Twigs’s best red carpet fashion moments.

2023: The Fashion Awards Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending Britain’s Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, Twigs wore an ivory net dress with daring cutouts courtesy of Valentino.

2023: Met Gala Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images During his run at Maison Margiela, John Galliano doubled down on making deconstruction elegant. This dress Twigs wore the 2023 Met Gala was a perfect example of his design ethos.

2023: Moncler Genius Presentation Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images No matter what Charli XCX thought, FKA Twigs looked great at Moncler Genius’s presentation during London Fashion Week. She layered leg warmers over a pair of Rick Owens Kiss boots, and wore her Moncler puffer jacket as a backpack.

2023: Chanel Show Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Attending the house’s fall 2023 show, Twigs did Chanel’s famous tweeds her way.

2023: Edward Enninful’s Birthday Party Photo by Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images Back in his days as creative director of W, Edward Enninful loved to imbue photoshoots with a sense of the macabre—so the devil horns Twigs wore to his birthday party in 2023 were the perfect touch.

2022: Fashion Awards Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images While some Real Housewives have co-opted Rick Owens’s “Prong” dress, you have to be a real fashion risk-taker to wear some of the designer’s other pieces. So of course Twigs wore head-to-toe Rick at the 2022 Fashion Awards.

2022: Simone Rocha Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Few have captured the spirit of the Simone Rocha woman quite as well as when Twigs sat front row at the designer’s fall 2022 show.

2022: British Vogue Forces For Change Dinner Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images Attending British Vogue’s Forces for Change Dinner at The Londoner Hotel, Twigs opted for a romantically tattered garment from up-and-coming designer Paolo Carzana.

2022: #BoF500 Gala Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage By now, you’re probably sensing that Twigs doesn’t mind if a garment looks a bit torn. So this outfit from Sarah McCormack perfectly matched her aesthetic.

2022: Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Graduate Show Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Attending this showcase of London’s most promising fashion students, Twigs didn’t only come with an arty knit dress, but the ultimate front row accessory: Madonna.

2021: The King's Man Premiere Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage Twigs’s apricot hooded dress came courtesy of Miss Corpus.

2021: Wimbledon Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren Even while suited up in a crisp Polo Ralph Lauren suit, Twigs manages to look utterly herself.

2020: Burberry Show Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry She attended Burberry’s fall 2020 show in a romantic knit dress.

2020: NME Awards Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Twigs took home her award for Best British Solo Act in this arty Roksanda dress.

2020: NME Awards Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Earlier in the night, she wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier sourced directly from her own closet. She topped the look off with a Benny Andallo hat.

2019: SiriusXM Visit Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images She stopped by SiriusXM’s New York City studios in an outfit that was a “loving tribute” to Princess Diana.

2019: MTV VMAs Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images Twigs wore Ed Marler to attend the 2019 MTV VMAs, held that year in Philip Roth’s Newark, New Jersey.

2019: Serpentine Summer Party Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Attending the Serpentine Gallery’s Summer Party, Twigs pulled out archive Christian Dior by John Galliano from the fall 1997 collection.

2019: Sundance Film Festival Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images Twigs attended the Sundance Film Festival in a stunning mix of vintage curation. The corset is (of course) Vivienne Westwood (from what many consider the designer’s greatest collection). The green tiger-striped coat is Gaultier, and her necklace is old Christian Lacroix (sweetie).

2017: Fashion Awards Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic If the gilded, Baroque pattern didn’t tip you off, this dress is 100 percent Versace.

2017: Christoper Kane Show Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images Twigs rolled up to London Fashion Week in a delicate white lace dressed layered under a hard-edged black coat.

2016: Met Gala Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Twigs opted for a nude-color Versace gown at the 2017 “Manus x Machina”-themed Met Gala.

2015: MOBO Awards Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Image Twigs wore Jitrois at the 2015 MOBO Awards.

2015: MTV VMAs Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Twigs wore a sheer and strappy Atelier Versace creation for the 2015 VMAs.

2015: Met Gala Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Twigs wore this unique Christopher Kane dress at the 2015 Met Gala.

2015: ‘Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty’ Preview Photo by Fred Duval/FilmMagic For the preview night of the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum, Twigs wore McQueen’s legendary Parrot Dress.