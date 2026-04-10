Let’s face it: Dressing for a 9-to-5 lifestyle can be a drag—that is, unless you’re Michaela Coel. The actress clocked in this morning with a dynamic take on officewear, which would certainly stand out in any corporate setting.

Coel left the Bowery Hotel in a sharp navy wool skirt suit, courtesy Maximilian Davis’s fall 2026 collection for Ferragamo. Her sleek set featured a structured long-sleeved top crafted with black buttoned paneling, left open at its center. The piece’s adjustable closures allowed for at-will adjustments, bringing the coordinated look a subtle sultry edge. A similalry modern, undone finish came from long mascarpone side panels on its skirt, lined in white to create a stark color palette.

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Stylist Nell Kalonji accentuated Coel’s look with the Italian brand’s glossy black patent pointed-toe mules whose S-shaped heels added an unexpected geometric detail. Brown tortoiseshell–rimmed sunglasses and a smooth ladylike black leather top-handled bag with rounded sides completed the ensemble with a clean, elegant flourish.

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Coel’s outing marked her latest minimalist look while doing dual press for her new films The Christophers and Mother Mary. The stylish run first kicked off with her Chanel midi skirt and white Still Here tank top, seen on the red carpet during the premiere of The Christophers.

As of late, high-fashion takes on tailored suiting, ladylike pumps, and workplace-friendly knits, blouses, and skirts have all held court on recent press tours for stars like Anne Hathaway and Cameron Diaz.