Black and white is a timeless color combination—but it’s one that’s always rife for reinterpretation. Just ask Michaela Coel, who gave the classic neutral pairing a modern makeover in Chanel at the premiere of her new art drama film, The Christophers.

Coel hit the red carpet in a full look by the brand’s new creative director Matthieu Blazy. It consisted of a simple white crewneck top and black midi skirt. Upon closer inspection, however, the actor’s outfit was surprisingly intricate, continuing the runway trend of the “simple shirt” and “statement skirt” combo. Her round-neck top from Still Here was fully matte, with layered texture added from subtle ribbed trim. Meanwhile, her skirt was covered in glistening, curved beadwork, complete with a tufted raffia hem reminiscent of the three-dimensional flowers within Blazy’s initial Chanel collections.

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Stylist Nell Kalonji continued Coel’s minimalist color palette with matching accessories. Round, gleaming black post earrings smoothly streamlined her skirt’s dark tone. Meanwhile, the Emmy-winning star slipped on a pair of white ankle-strapped pumps with black diamond-shaped pointed toes, creating a hint of harlequin patterns while showing a revamped take on Chanel’s signature cap-toed heels.

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Coel’s Chanel ensemble also echoed the look she wore to Blazy’s debut show for the label’s celebrated spring 2026 collection. On that occasion, Coel also donned a Chanel outfit consisting of a cropped white crewneck top and a collared black leather jacket and pants, finished by two-toned black pumps. While making use of classic neutral hues and versatile separates, both looks emphasized texture and minimal details to create an elevated feel.

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The Christophers marks Coel’s first release of 2026, but it won’t be her last. The star’s also set to appear in the fashion design–centric thriller Mother Mary, alongside Anne Hathaway, this month. Chanel or not, we’re already anticipating her next sartorial moment.