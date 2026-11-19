Alex Consani is buckling up for her next career move. The supermodel appears in Grand Theft Auto VI, and she has just the automobile-adjacent outfit to celebrate.

Yesterday, Consani strapped into a couture seatbelt dress for the video game’s launch party at Gekko restaurant in Miami. The design, from Paris-based label Sevali’s spring 2025 show, is made entirely of upcycled vehicle safety straps. Comprising various shades of charcoal, blue, and off-white, the pieced-together frock chaotically contours the body, with errant polyester straps hanging down and slices of skin on display. At the top, a bulky black buckle sits across the décolletage, giving the strapless silhouette a sturdy spin.

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Sevali has become a go-to for subversive It-girl statements, from Charli xcx’s tattered sequin top on the Music, Fashion, Film tour to Kylie Jenner’s shimmering chainmail hood. For Consani, who recently made her acting debut in American Horror Story: 13, the archival pull is a highly respectable form of GTA method dressing.

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Consani is an in-game radio host in the sixth iteration of the iconic franchise, joining a list of A-listers including Kyle MacLachlan, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Samuel L. Jackson, and Karl Lagerfeld who have made GTA cameos over the years. Released on November 19, GTA VI marks the game’s first installment in 13 years. It’s once again jam-packed with celebrity DJs delivering song intros, quippy jokes, and on-the-go commentary as players cruise through the streets.

For her part, Consani hosts “Flash FM” alongside Robyn, a station that plays Charli xcx, MGTM, and Zara Larsson. Other radio hosts of GTA VI include Lana Del Rey, Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, and Miami native JT—who Consani sat with courtside at a Miami Heat game earlier in the day. Though that outfit was not safety-belt-derived, it was bra-forward and brimming with risqué skin-baring. Which is no surprise. Style-wise, Consani stays in the driver’s seat.