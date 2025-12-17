Allow Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner to prove that holiday party dressing doesn’t have to be bogged down by sparkle and sequins. Rather, tapping into your own style codes is the way to go. For an intimate gathering over the weekend in Los Angeles, the models got in the holiday spirit by staying true to their minimal fashion senses.

Arriving with cookies in hand, Bieber appeared to be in full business mode with her look. She wore a navy office suit, that stopped just past her knees, with a matching suit coat. Her blazer featured a slight peplum and a plunging neckline which she further highlighted by opting against an undershirt. Bieber styled her look minimally, opting for just a pair of exposed-front kitten heels.

While Bieber’s office casual look was befitting of a beauty mogul, Jenner tapped into an aesthetic that combined classic model off-duty with a touch of pure horse girl. The model based her look around a navy blue wool coat from Valentino, with brown faux-fur trim along the edges. She leaned into her equestrian roots with stirrup-style leggings and finished everything off with a burgundy shoulder bag and black high heels.

BACKGRID

The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

Jenner’s look especially had its festive touches, in particular her mulberry handbag and shaggy coat worn sans top. But it also contrasted the model’s more extravagant holiday outfits she’s worn in years past. Arguably, it wasn’t nearly as “holiday” as the tinsel-esque Bottega Veneta dress she donned on the red carpet earlier this month.

For Bieber, too, the outing played against her usual party repertoire of sequined mini dresses and pantsless statement coats. While it’s nice to switch it up, we won’t bet against Bieber and Jenner returning to their usual holiday dressing antics before the season ends.