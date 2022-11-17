Jenna Ortega has already been dubbed the newest Scream Queen thanks to her role in the latest Scream movies, and if her role as Wednesday Addams in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday didn’t already solidify that moniker, her look for the show’s premiere most definitely will. At the event (which was fittingly held on a Wednesday night) Ortega stepped out in a satin slip dress complete with a veil, looking like quite the goth bride.

Ortega’s ensemble is courtesy of the Versace spring 2023 ready-to-wear show, a collection which saw many models clad in slip dresses and veils grace the runway, including Paris Hilton, who closed out the show as a hot pink bride. Ortega went with one of the few maxi dresses from the collection, which featured a ribbed bustier top, lace detailing and a high slit along the (purposefully) wrinkled skirt. She ditched the lace fingerless gloves from the runway, but opted to keep the veil.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

“It just felt appropriate,” she told Entertainment Tonight. Given the gothic themes of the show, Ortega knew black would be a popular choice for the red carpet, so she decided to take things a step further.

“I felt like if I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out it,” she said. “I put it on and I just knew that this is probably what I should do.” The actress added that she thinks Wednesday “would appreciate the veil.”

Ortega was joined on the carpet by many of her costars, including Christina Ricci, who iconically played Wednesday in the 1991 film The Addams Family and again in 1993’s Addams Family Values. In the show, Ricci plays a teacher at Nevermore Academy, the school in which Wednesday enrolls. At the premiere, Ricci also went theme-heavy, wearing a dress from the Rodarte fall/winter 2020 collection, which featured a ruffled tiered skirt, sheer top, and an embellished motif of a spider and web on the front. The two Wednesdays posed together in their gothic looks on the red carpet.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images