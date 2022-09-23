Paris Hilton wore seven dresses during her three-day wedding event last November—which we assume must break some sort of record—but for Versace’s spring/summer 2023 show, Donatella Versace said, “What’s one more?” and sent Hilton down the Milan runway as a pink Versace bride to close out the presentation.

The socialite joined both Hadids, Emily Ratajkowski, and Vittoria Ceretti on the runway for a collection that seemed to celebrate nuptials by putting many of the models in colored tulle headpieces. Hilton’s though, was fittingly bright pink to match her metal mesh mini dress. The piece seems to be at least partly inspired by the silver Julien MacDonald look Hilton famously wore on her 21st birthday back in 2002, with a similarly draped neckline, though the Versace iteration featured a more fitted skirt lined with lace. The reality TV star’s ensemble was then finished off with bright pink pumps, a star-shaped diamond necklace and, her favorite accessory, fingerless gloves.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s possible Versace and Hilton discussed this idea for the runway cameo back in June at Britney Spear’s wedding. Both were guests at the event, and even filmed a video along with Spears, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore singing “Vogue.”

This is hardly the first time Hilton has walked a runway. She’s made appearances in a handful of shows over the years for brands like The Blonds, Heatherette, and Savage x Fenty. This is, however her Versace debut, and might be just the beginning for collaborations between Donatella and Hilton.