Elle Fanning takes her role as Effie Trinket very seriously. In The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the 28-year-old actor plays a younger version of the Capitol’s most flamboyant fashionista. As such, while promoting the film, her red carpet looks have been an exercise in pure extravagance.

In the original Hunger Games series, Effie (played by Elizabeth Banks) is an established Capitol escort who revels in Marie Antoinette-esque opulence and elaborate Alexander McQueen creations. The upcoming prequel, however, explores her backstory as an up-and-coming fashion student and stylist. Naturally, in the lead-up to the film’s global theatrical premiere on November 20, Fanning and her stylist Samantha McMillen have put Effie on their mood board. They have carried on her theatrical headpieces, reimagined her sharp suiting, and, of course, referenced her monarch butterfly motif again and again. Sporting custom gothic Gucci sets, deconstructed Thom Browne draping, and trompe l’oeil Robert Wun couture, Fanning is establishing a new look for Effie with each promotional appearance. Sartorially speaking, the odds are ever in her favor.

Below, see all of Fanning’s outfits from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping press tour so far.

@ellefanning Fanning brought some Thom Browne tailoring into the mix with this look from the designer’s spring 2027 show. The bodysuit featured a colorful anatomical pattern, while the romantically draped skirt was offset by a boxer-brief waistband.

@ellefanning The day before Halloween, Fanning gave Effie’s aesthetic a severe, spooky spin in a dark, custom Gucci set by Demna. Her decades-old Cartier butterfly brooch honored the character’s flair for period dressing.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a photocall in London, she evoked Banks’s beloved monarch look in this pastel Valentino skirt set adorned with 3D butterfly appliqués.

@ellefanning For a premiere after-party, Fanning went for the gold in an intricately embellished look from Vancouver-based designer Evan Clayton.

@ellefanning Still doing press in London, she leaned into Effie’s affinity for feminine tailoring and more-is-more embellishments in a floral-print skirt suit by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood spring 2026.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock At the London premiere, she kicked off her cosplay with a boom, wearing a campy Robert Wun fall 2026 couture gown. The most Effie part of it all? The trinket on her head: a pink fascinator featuring a pirouetting figurine.