Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are married! The 33-year-old singer and 28-year-old musician made it official with an intimate backyard ceremony in Palm Springs on Saturday. A star-studded guest list kept to a chic two-toned color palette, while the bride, of course, wore Saint Laurent.

The pair have been together for approximately five years, with Morando revealing to Wonderland Magazine that he proposed to Cyrus last year during a trip to Kyoto, Japan. When talking to Good Morning America about the proposal, she said, “I’m not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered. And I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised.” She first subtly revealed her ring on Instagram in November, 2025.

Details of the wedding—from aerial paparazzi shots to attendee Instagram stories—have been emerging all weekend. Below, everything we know about the A-list nuptials.

The Venue

Cyrus and Morando tied the knot in Palm Springs at Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palm Estate, the historic mid-century modern mansion designed by architect E. Stewart Williams for the singer in 1947. Shots from the wedding show them in the backyard surrounded by white flowers, decorative tea candles, and towering palm trees.

Cyrus seemed to be very involved in the planning. On Instagram, wedding planner Tessa Brand described the bride as “humble, brilliant, and relentlessly hardworking” and added that she and Cyrus “share a similar Type A personality.” She continued: “Her vision was deliberate, and bringing it to life over the past year—translating every idea, detail, and moving piece into reality.”

While the wedding was full of white accents, the rehearsal dinner, which took place on Friday, appeared to have a darker tone. Lily-Rose Purcell, Cyrus’s stepsister, shared photos of the tablescape on Instagram, showing dark burgundy florals adorning the candle-lit tables. She also shared a glimpse of the menu, which had “M+M” printed at the top and included filet mignon and lobster. Another thoughtful detail? Wedding photographer Jose Villa posted a photo of one of the wine offerings of the evening, a bottle of 2023 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir aptly named “Flowers”—a nod to Cyrus’s Grammy-winning hit.

The Guest List

Cyrus’s parents, Tish and Billy-Ray, were both in attendance, along with their respective partners, Damian Purcell and Elizabeth Hurley. The children of Purcell and Hurley, Cyrus’s step-siblings, were also photographed at the event. As were Cyrus’s sisters, Noah, 26, and Brandi, 39. Her other siblings, Trace, 37, Christopher Cody, 34, and Braison, 32, were not photographed, so their attendance is unclear.

The Dress Code

There appeared to be an all-black dress code for guests, with aerial shots of the crowd in cohesive dark tones. That is, except for one mystery guest, who stood out in mustard yellow. Tish was photographed wearing a form-fitting black dress with a side slit and an off-the-shoulder cut. Billy-Ray was spotted leaving in a black three-piece suit. Cyrus’s sisters delivered on the dress code, with Noah wearing a black turtleneck dress with a satin waist sash, and Brandi wearing a fringed leather jacket. On the more extravagant side was Elizabeth Hurley in a sequined dress and a fur jacket, and her son, Damian, in an embellished velvet jacket.

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The Dress

Cyrus and Morando tapped Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent for their wedding looks. Cyrus donned an unexpectedly simple long-sleeve gown with a plunging back and matching kitten heels, while Morando wore a satin single-breasted tuxedo with leather sneakers. It’s a fitting collaboration for Cyrus, who wore Vaccarello designs in her “Bass Persuades” music video, for her Hollywood Bowl performances in October, and at the 2026 Golden Globes.

It may also end up being one of the final designs Vaccarello created for Saint Laurent. He stepped down from the label just last month. Cyrus’s gown was likely already in the works before the announcement.