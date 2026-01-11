FASHION

Every Must-See Look From the 2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: Ariana Grande attends the 83rd Annu...
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Awards season wastes no time. Less than a week after the Critics Choice Awards, Hollywood is back in full swing tonight for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. With comedian Nikki Glaser returning to host, the ceremony returns to Beverly Hills as the industry’s biggest stars gather for the most influential precursor to March’s Oscars. Cinema luminaires are looking to shore up support ahead of the Academy Awards, while the television world hopes to collect early wins before their awards calendar resets ahead of September’s Emmys. That means stars from beloved series such as The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building, and Severance will be among those in attendance, too.

Over the years, the Golden Globes have given us some of the red carpet’s most memorable looks of all time: from Julia Roberts in Giorgio Armani to Marilyn Monroe in Norman Norell in 1962, and, most recently, Zendaya’s subtle debut of her engagement ring in 2025. With style-forward stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Jacob Elordi all up for awards tonight, this year is poised to add a new slate of looks to the history books. The evening’s presenters, including Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, and Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, are also sure to impress on the fashion front.

Follow along for every celebrity look from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, below.

Charli xcx

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Emma Stone

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jacquemus and Bulgari jewelry.

Timothée Chalamet

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Selena Gomez

In Chanel and Chanel high jewelry.

Elle Fanning

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Miley Cyrus

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Teyana Taylor

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Schiaparelli.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Emily Blunt

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Michael B. Jordan

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Chase Infiniti

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ana de Armas

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Mia Goth

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Valentino and Boucheron jewelry.

Tessa Thompson

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Hudson Williams

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Connor Storrie

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Britt Lower

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Eva Victor

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Loewe and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Aimee Lou Wood

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Jeremy Allen White

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Odessa A'zion

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wagner Moura and Sandra Delgado

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leighton Meester

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Miu Miu.

Jennifer Lopez

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Damson Idris

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Bella Ramsey

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Benicio del Toro

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Rhea Seehorn

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Glen Powell

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

In Harbison Studio and Shay jewelry.

Hailee Steinfeld

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Walton Goggins

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent.

Abby Elliott

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Benny Blanco

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Parker Posey

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Stacy Martin

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rose Byrne

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Chanel.

Hannah Einbinder

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Omar Apollo

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Laufey

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Pamela Anderson

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Lionel Boyce

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miles Caton

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Amiri.

Zoey Deutch

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Owen Cooper

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Erin Doherty

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Diego Luna

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jackie Tohn

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gabriel Leone

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

In Louis Vuitton.

Audrey Nuna

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Brittany Snow

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Danielle Frankel and Effy jewelry.

Stellan Skarsgård and Megan Everett-Skarsgård

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImages

In Vivienne Westwood and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Justine Lupe

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Armani Privé.

Minnie Driver

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Rei Ami

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Snook

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Swarovski.

Julia Roberts

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lee Byung-Hun

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Alex Cooper

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Pine

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Charlie Hunnam

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad.

EJAE

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacobi Jupe

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Delroy Lindo

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Scott and Adam Scott

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Lori Harvey

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Snoop Dog

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul W. Downs

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Babyface

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Erin Foster

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Galvan.

Melissa McCarthy

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Joachim Trier

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Claire Danes

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sara Rossein and Josh Safdie

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Chloé Zhao

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Ryan Hawke and Ethan Hawke

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Keery

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matty Matheson

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Laura Love and Lisa Love

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chopra Jonas in Dior and Bulgari jewelry.

Mark Ronson

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Carolyn Murphy and Will Arnett

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sara Foster

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Marlon Wayans

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin O’Leary

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gayle King

Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Hans Zimmer and Dina De Luca

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Liza Koshy

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jen Statsky

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Amy Poehler

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Thomas Cocquerel

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Jason Isaacs and Emma Hewitt

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Guy Laroche.

Jennifer Garner

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Cong Tri.

Ryan Destiny

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Orlando Bloom

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Diane Lane

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maggie Kang

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Leslie Mann

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Michelle Rodriguez

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Connor Wood

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olandria Carthen

Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

Dylan Efron

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Wanda Sykes

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic