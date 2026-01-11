Awards season wastes no time. Less than a week after the Critics Choice Awards, Hollywood is back in full swing tonight for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. With comedian Nikki Glaser returning to host, the ceremony returns to Beverly Hills as the industry’s biggest stars gather for the most influential precursor to March’s Oscars. Cinema luminaires are looking to shore up support ahead of the Academy Awards, while the television world hopes to collect early wins before their awards calendar resets ahead of September’s Emmys. That means stars from beloved series such as The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building, and Severance will be among those in attendance, too.

Over the years, the Golden Globes have given us some of the red carpet’s most memorable looks of all time: from Julia Roberts in Giorgio Armani to Marilyn Monroe in Norman Norell in 1962, and, most recently, Zendaya’s subtle debut of her engagement ring in 2025. With style-forward stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Jacob Elordi all up for awards tonight, this year is poised to add a new slate of looks to the history books. The evening’s presenters, including Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, and Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, are also sure to impress on the fashion front.

Follow along for every celebrity look from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, below.

Charli xcx Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Leonardo DiCaprio Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.

Emma Stone Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lisa Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jacquemus and Bulgari jewelry.

Timothée Chalamet Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ariana Grande Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Selena Gomez In Chanel and Chanel high jewelry.

Elle Fanning Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.

Miley Cyrus Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Chanel.

Teyana Taylor Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Schiaparelli.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kate Hudson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Emily Blunt Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Michael B. Jordan Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Paul Mescal Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Gucci.

Chase Infiniti Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Renate Reinsve Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ana de Armas Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Mia Goth Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Colman Domingo Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Valentino and Boucheron jewelry.

Tessa Thompson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Hudson Williams Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giorgio Armani.

Connor Storrie Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Britt Lower Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Eva Victor Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images In Loewe and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Aimee Lou Wood Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Jeremy Allen White Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Odessa A'zion Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Wagner Moura and Sandra Delgado Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leighton Meester Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Miu Miu.

Jennifer Lopez Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Damson Idris Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Bella Ramsey Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Benicio del Toro Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Rhea Seehorn Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Glen Powell Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Wunmi Mosaku John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Harbison Studio and Shay jewelry.

Hailee Steinfeld Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Walton Goggins Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Abby Elliott Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Benny Blanco Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Parker Posey Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Stacy Martin Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rose Byrne Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Chanel.

Hannah Einbinder Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Omar Apollo Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images In Valentino.

Laufey Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Balenciaga.

Pamela Anderson Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Lionel Boyce Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miles Caton Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Amiri.

Zoey Deutch Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balenciaga and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Owen Cooper Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Erin Doherty Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Diego Luna Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jackie Tohn Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rashida Jones Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Tramell Tillman Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Gabriel Leone Photo by John Shearer/WireImage In Louis Vuitton.

Audrey Nuna Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Jake Lacy Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Brittany Snow Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Danielle Frankel and Effy jewelry.

Stellan Skarsgård and Megan Everett-Skarsgård Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImages In Vivienne Westwood and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Justine Lupe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Armani Privé.

Minnie Driver Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Rei Ami Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah Snook Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amelia Gray Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Swarovski.

Julia Roberts Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Alwyn Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lee Byung-Hun Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Alex Cooper Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chris Pine Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Charlie Hunnam Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nikki Glaser Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad.

EJAE Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacobi Jupe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jean Smart Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Delroy Lindo Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon M. Chu Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Brett Goldstein Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naomi Scott and Adam Scott Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Lori Harvey Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Snoop Dog Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paul W. Downs Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Babyface Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Erin Foster Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Galvan.

Melissa McCarthy Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Joachim Trier Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Claire Danes Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sara Rossein and Josh Safdie Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Chloé Zhao Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Ryan Hawke and Ethan Hawke Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Joe Keery Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matty Matheson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alison Brie and Dave Franco Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key

Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Laura Love and Lisa Love Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chopra Jonas in Dior and Bulgari jewelry.

Mark Ronson Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Carolyn Murphy and Will Arnett Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sara Foster Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Marlon Wayans Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kevin O’Leary Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gayle King Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

Hans Zimmer and Dina De Luca Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Liza Koshy Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jen Statsky Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Amy Poehler Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Thomas Cocquerel Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Jason Isaacs and Emma Hewitt Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Guy Laroche.

Jennifer Garner Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Cong Tri.

Ryan Destiny Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Orlando Bloom Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Diane Lane Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Maggie Kang Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Leslie Mann Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Michelle Rodriguez Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kathy Bates Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Sarah Silverman Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Connor Wood Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olandria Carthen Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images In Christian Siriano.

Dylan Efron Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.