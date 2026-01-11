Awards season wastes no time. Less than a week after the Critics Choice Awards, Hollywood is back in full swing tonight for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards. With comedian Nikki Glaser returning to host, the ceremony returns to Beverly Hills as the industry’s biggest stars gather for the most influential precursor to March’s Oscars. Cinema luminaires are looking to shore up support ahead of the Academy Awards, while the television world hopes to collect early wins before their awards calendar resets ahead of September’s Emmys. That means stars from beloved series such as
The White Lotus, Only Murders in the Building, and Severance will be among those in attendance, too.
Over the years, the Golden Globes have given us some of the red carpet’s
most memorable looks of all time: from Julia Roberts in Giorgio Armani to Marilyn Monroe in Norman Norell in 1962, and, most recently, Zendaya’s subtle debut of her engagement ring in 2025. With style-forward stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Jacob Elordi all up for awards tonight, this year is poised to add a new slate of looks to the history books. The evening’s presenters, including Charli XCX, Miley Cyrus, and Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, are also sure to impress on the fashion front.
Follow along for every celebrity look from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, below.
Charli xcx Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Leonardo DiCaprio Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Jennifer Lawrence Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
In Givenchy by Sarah Burton.
Emma Stone Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lisa Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Jacquemus and Bulgari jewelry.
Timothée Chalamet Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ariana Grande Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jacob Elordi Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Selena Gomez
In Chanel and Chanel high jewelry.
Elle Fanning Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage
In Gucci and Cartier jewelry.
Miley Cyrus Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jenna Ortega Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Teyana Taylor Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Amanda Seyfried Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kate Hudson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Emily Blunt Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage
In Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Michael B. Jordan Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Zoë Kravitz Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Paul Mescal Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Chase Infiniti Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Renate Reinsve Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ana de Armas Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Mia Goth Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Colman Domingo Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage
In Valentino and Boucheron jewelry.
Tessa Thompson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Hudson Williams Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Connor Storrie Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Britt Lower Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Eva Victor Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images
In Loewe and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Aimee Lou Wood Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jeremy Allen White Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jessie Buckley Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Odessa A'zion Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Wagner Moura and Sandra Delgado Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leighton Meester Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Jennifer Lopez Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Oscar Isaac Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Damson Idris Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bella Ramsey Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Benicio del Toro Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Rhea Seehorn Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Glen Powell Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Wunmi Mosaku John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images
In Harbison Studio and Shay jewelry.
Hailee Steinfeld Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Walton Goggins Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Abby Elliott Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Ginnifer Goodwin Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Benny Blanco Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Parker Posey Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Stacy Martin Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Rose Byrne Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Hannah Einbinder Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Omar Apollo Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Laufey Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Pamela Anderson Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Lionel Boyce Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Miles Caton Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Zoey Deutch Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Chase Sui Wonders Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Balenciaga and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Owen Cooper Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Erin Doherty Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Diego Luna Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jackie Tohn Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Rashida Jones Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Tramell Tillman Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Maya Rudolph Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Gabriel Leone Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Audrey Nuna Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Jake Lacy Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Brittany Snow Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Danielle Frankel and Effy jewelry.
Stellan Skarsgård and Megan Everett-Skarsgård Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Dakota Fanning Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImages
In Vivienne Westwood and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Justine Lupe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Minnie Driver Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Natasha Lyonne Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Rei Ami Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Christine Centenera and Joel Edgerton Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Alicia Silverstone Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sarah Snook Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Lauren Miller Rogen and Seth Rogen Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Amelia Gray Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Julia Roberts Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Joe Alwyn Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Lee Byung-Hun Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Alex Cooper Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Patrick Schwarzenegger Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Chris Pine Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Charlie Hunnam Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Nikki Glaser Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images EJAE Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jacobi Jupe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jean Smart Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Delroy Lindo Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jon M. Chu Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Brett Goldstein Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Natasha Rothwell Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naomi Scott and Adam Scott Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Lori Harvey Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Snoop Dog Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paul W. Downs Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Babyface Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Erin Foster Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melissa McCarthy Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Joachim Trier Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Claire Danes Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sara Rossein and Josh Safdie Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Chloé Zhao Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Ryan Hawke and Ethan Hawke Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Joe Keery Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Matty Matheson Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Alison Brie and Dave Franco Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key Mark Ruffalo and Sunrise Coigney Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Laura Love and Lisa Love Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chopra Jonas in Dior and Bulgari jewelry.
Mark Ronson Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Carolyn Murphy and Will Arnett Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sara Foster Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chris Perfetti Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Marlon Wayans Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kevin O’Leary Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gayle King Photo by Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images Hans Zimmer and Dina De Luca Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Liza Koshy Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Jen Statsky Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Amy Poehler Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Thomas Cocquerel Photo by John Shearer/WireImage Jason Isaacs and Emma Hewitt Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Sabrina Elba Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Garner Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Ryan Destiny Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Orlando Bloom Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Diane Lane Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Maggie Kang Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage Leslie Mann Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Snoop Dogg Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Michelle Rodriguez Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kathy Bates Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images Sarah Silverman Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Connor Wood Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olandria Carthen Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Dylan Efron Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wanda Sykes Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic