Alexander Skarsgård Gives Themed Dressing a Kinky Twist

Lo and behold, Alexander Skarsgård is getting kinkier. And not just in his new film Pillion, a sort of Queer Babygirl tale in which he plays a motorcycle gang leader, Ray, engaged in a dom-sub relationship. Following a string of BDSM-tinged fashion moments which started at Cannes in May, the actor just hit the red carpet in perhaps his most overtly sexual style choice yet.

During a photo call for Pillion at the Zurich Film Festival, the Swedish star wore a cream satin blouson by Italian cult label Magliano. At first glance, the piece could pass as another plain button-up. Look closer, however, and the grayscale print reveals a lineup of sex toys—specifically dildos and butt plugs—stacked in a sculptural arrangement across the fabric. Overt, sure, but just a hint of the sexual debauchery that happens in Pillion.

Working with the British stylist Harry Lambert, Skarsgård paired his shirt with wool trousers—situated not too high, as to obscure his blouse—and black loafers.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Skarsgard has always let his freak flag fly on the red carpet—remember when Mia Goth walked him on a leash in 2023? But his latest turn as a leather dom has him extra plugged in.

At Cannes earlier this year, the actor had one of the more memorable menswear fashion moments in recent history. He wore Saint Laurent’s daring thigh-high leather boots to The Phoenician Scheme premiere, paired with no pants and just an in-charge suit coat and tie. At a separate event, he showed off his fitted leather trousers with confidence—and much to the delight of those in the crowd. He paired those with a graphic t-shirt depicting someone being squashed by a boot.

Later on during the festival, he wore perverse sparkly trousers and a pink bow tie from Magliano. The brand is inspired by 20th-century gay subculture in Italy, which has made it a natural choice for Skarsgård on his latest press tour.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Suffice to say, Skarsgård isn’t being shy when it comes to how he’s interpreting themed dressing. He’s also not being shy about how he’s interpreting his latest role, either.

“Leather gays are scary,” he told reporters in Zurich. “I’m no Ray, but I have a little bit of experience from that world and I know that’s not the truthful depiction.”