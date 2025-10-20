With Alexander Skarsgård’s Pillion press tour, method dressing has never been this fun—or this kinky. Over the weekend, the actor continued his promotional streak for his Queer BDSM biker drama, setting the Internet ablaze (yet again) with his fashion choices.

Skarsgård stepped out to the film’s London Film Festival premiere in perhaps the most subversive take on the formal shirt and tie combination we’ve seen since Timothée Chalamet in 2022. Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s fall 2025 collection, the actor’s sleeve top molded to his figure and featured a short, structured collar. The reverse featured plunging cut, leaving Skarsgård’s back to the wind. Paired a leather tie, Jimmy Choo boots, and tight leather pants designed with a studded laceup fly, the look was further proof that no one is beating Skarsgård has no fashion fear.

Jeff Moore - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Designer de Saint Sernin is never afraid of a little leather, and his fall 2025 collection was all about mixing business with pleasure. Literally. “Moving up the corporate ladder needn’t mean selling out or stiffening up,” read the collection’s show notes. “With the designer proposing a 9-to-5-to-9 wardrobe that unearths a vernacular of refined sensuality in what, at first glance, seems so straight-laced.”

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Skarsgård was fully feeling the subversive fantasy. He cuddled Maggie the Dog (whom appears in the film) and posed with his Pillion cast, including co-stars Henry Melling and a masked Paul Tallis, whom he greeted one by one with kisses on the cheek.

The ensemble was also a hit online, with users flooding social media.

“WHATEVER THE HELL IS WRONG WITH ALEXANDER SKARSGARD I AM LOVING IT!!!” wrote one user.

“The only thing keeping me going right now is Alexander Skarsgard in that outfit and all the people that have sent me pictures and vids of it,” wrote another.

“Romance novels don't give people unrealistic expectations. Alexander Skarsgard does,” added a third.

Kate Green/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With this press tour, Skarsgård has doubled down on his status as one of the most adventurous menswear dresser in the celebrity realm. Working with stylist Harry Lambert, the actor has dabbled in fashion that pays homage to his character in Pillion, a leather-clad biker named Ray who finds himself in a dom-sub relationship with Melling’s Colin.

He unofficially kicked off the promotional cycle at the Cannes Film Festival in May. He wore Saint Laurent’s infamous thigh-high leather boots and a quirky sequined suit from Magliano. He once again turned to the Magliano, an Italian label that finds inspiration in 20th-century gay subculture, at the Pillion Zurich premiere. Skarsgård chose loose-fitting blouse from the label that featured a black-and-white graphic with dildos and butt plugs.

Skarsgård has never backed down from a bold fashion moment (in 2023, he let Mia Goth walk him on a leash dog-style at a premiere) but his Pillion press looks are reaching a whole new level of kink.