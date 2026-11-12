Some couples aim for aesthetic coherence when they leave the house. But not Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly. The pair, whose rumored relationship has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks, seem to revel in a bit of mystique. This was evident in their latest outing, wherein they each adhered to completely separate dress codes.

Attending a screening of Johnson’s film Flesh Impact in Los Angeles, the pair winked at their unconfirmed romance in decidedly out-of-sync ensembles. Johnson looked black-tie ready in a sheer slip, ostensibly from Valentino’s spring 2027 runway, finished with floral-adorned mules and a sparkling purse. MGK, on the other hand, appeared dressed for a Lower East Side dive bar. He wore baggy jeans, a white T-shirt tucked into Dolce & Gabbana briefs, a flannel, and a bright red Chrome Hearts tuque. In his defence, he did seem ready to sit back and watch a movie.

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Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Flesh Impact is a short drama created in honor of Marilyn Monroe’s centennial birthday, and stars Johnson as the blonde bombshell. After the screening, Johnson and MGK went to dinner at Sunset Tower before heading to the musician’s recording studio later in the night. By that point, Johnson had slipped into something more relaxed, trading her skirt and shawl for a zebra-print coat and baggy denim to match her (alleged) musician beau.

A source told People the pair have been quietly seeing each other since Taylor Swift’s wedding in July. Johnson’s prominent past relationships include Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and indie singer Role Model. When hosting SNL last month to promote her film Verity, she joked about having a type. “[Verity] is a psycho-sexual erotic thriller,” she said in her opening monologue. “And you know what? So is dating musicians. Some of them don’t wear shoes. Some of them are terrible in bed. But all of them are in my DMs.” MGK was rumored to have stopped by Johnson’s birthday dinner the very next day. There’s no word on what he wore, but we’d hope he was not barefoot.