Hailey Bieber is a seasoned expert in the art of the going-out top, but don’t expect her to be predictable. Last night, the beauty mogul and inaugural WYouth cover star put a slouchy, surrealist spin on the ’90s outfit formula.

To co-host the WYouth launch party at Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles alongside W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves and WYouth editor Ava Nirui, Bieber wore not a glittery brassiere or lingerie corset, but a sumptuous, shimmering shirt-jacket from Chanel’s fall 2026 runway. She fastened just one button on the metallic top, and offset its opulence with perfectly casual pairings: low-slung light-wash jeans and black pointy-toe pumps.

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Adorned with large pockets, lined with thick knitting, and featuring an iridescent sheen, her Chanel blouse had all the intrigue of a typical going-out top in a decidedly less familiar silhouette. On Matthieu Blazy’s runway, it was part of a series of looks that reimagined the classic Chanel tweed set through glittery mesh. When it first hit the catwalk, it was paired with a knee-length skirt and a button-up, but Bieber forwent an undershirt and wore it alone. The result? An after-hours spin on the ladies-who-lunch aesthetic.

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Bieber was not the only one at the party to reimagine the going-out uniform. Charli xcx eschewed a shirt in favor of a leather Balmain blazer and a silk tie. Romy Mars gave the ivory tube dress a gothic spin in a white slip with side panels of sheer black lace. Alana Haim called back to early-aughts paparazzi-captured street style in a baby tee that quoted Dirty Dancing with “NOBODY PUTS BABY IN A CORNER” printed in bold red font.

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From reimagined tube tops to cheeky graphic tees, the It-girl uniforms were in full swing. For Bieber’s part, she once again proved the transformative power of low-waisted denim and a glitzy little top.