Most people’s favorite pants are stretchy slacks or nondescript denim. But not Irina Shayk. The legendary supermodel’s go-to bottoms are edgy, gothic, and texturally distinct. Sure, they may seem uncomfortable to some, but on a casual outing in Los Angeles yesterday, Shayk demonstrated how wearable her go-to leather trousers really are.

On her way to a spa appointment in Beverly Hills, the 40-year-old star rewore a recognizable low-waisted design from Junya Watanabe. The avant-garde slacks feature faux crocodile leather, metallic hardware zippers, and jet-black fur lining. While she kept the dark intensity going with hardware-studded boots, up top, she went all in on off-duty dressing, wearing a white tank with bra straps peeking through. To finish, she had a sweater slung over one shoulder and a colossal canvas tote on the other that was big enough for a week’s worth of groceries. Strolling through the palm tree-lined sidewalks, she showed that her party pants were indeed also perfect for wellness activities.

BACKGRID

As fashion fans will recall, the star first wore these trousers a year ago, when she suited up in a bondage-inspired leather look to attend a launch party for photographer Steven Klein’s book Steven Klein: Vogue in New York City. But while that outing was fitting for a gritty downtown warehouse party, her West Coast rewear proves her one-of-a-kind pants are also somehow Erewhon appropriate.

We’d expect nothing less from the seasoned runway star, who has had a busy few weeks of back-to-back fashion statements. After walking the Victoria’s Secret runway, she went unexpectedly minimal in an angelic Issey Miyake breastplate at the WSJ Innovator Awards before referencing the ’90s in a simple Dolce & Gabbana LBD at the LACMA Art+Film Awards. Still, subversive dressing is ultimately what Shayk does best, so she will always find a way to work a provocative statement piece into an everyday outing. Prebiotic soda and all.