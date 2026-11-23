Now that she’s 30, Hailey Bieber is changing things up—starting with her birthday outfit. While it’s become something of a tradition for the Rhode founder to wear a piece of runway history to ring in a new year, to enter her third decade, she kept things au courant with an outfit fresh from the spring 2027 season.

On Sunday, the Sagittarius superstar posted a celebratory mirror selfie. Her sexy ensemble featured an emerald green cardigan with whisper-thin lace-up details and zebra-print low-waisted trousers. To the untrained eye, it could have been mistaken for a deep-cut design from iconic 2000s archives. But nay. Bieber’s more-is-more getup was, in fact, recently debuted on Roberto Cavalli’s Milan Fashion Week runway.

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To be fair, Cavalli’s latest collection was heavily aughts-derived, with creative director Fausto Puglisi citing 2001-era Sex and the City as a major creative inspiration and thus reviving the brand’s most nostalgic house codes. As such, the catwalk was full of bedazzled denim, gauzy sheer slips, and—a Hailey Bieber favorite—animal print galore.

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Still, it’s a notable shift for the fashion-history-loving It girl, whose birthday ensembles over the past few years have reliably included some enviable decades-old element. For her 29th, she opted for a leather top from Donatella Versace’s fall 2002 collection. The year before that, she went back a decade further with a jacket from Tom Ford’s Gucci.

But after pulling off one of her most impressive ’90s pulls ever in a CBK-approved Yohji Yamamoto look last week, she took a more modern sartorial approach for weekend festivities. Following her viral Dealbook Summit interview in New York City, the beauty mogul ostensibly celebrated her birthday in a more laid-back Los Angeles. Naturally, she did work in one vintage pull, with longtime pal Camila Morrone posting a picture of Bieber in a sheer spring 1997 Dolce & Gabbana cardigan for a day by the beach.

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But her birthday evening—involving an intimate fireworks viewing with husband Justin and a rose-colored cocktail in hand—did not entail a vintage pull. After all, some traditions are meant to be broken.