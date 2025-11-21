It’s become something of a tradition for Hailey Bieber to ring in her birthday in a piece of runway history. This year, she was in a Y2K mood. Ahead of her 29th this weekend, Bieber hosted an intimate gathering last night in Los Angeles, all while wearing a daring top straight from the 2002 Milan runways.

Bieber slipped into an archival Versace shirt from the label’s spring 2002 collection. The leather piece was brimming with risqué details. Along with fringe along the hem and sleeves, it featured a criss-cross backside with corset-style laces. Bieber paired the vintage treasure with simple black pants, diamond stud earrings, and a sleek updo with a wispy piece left down on one side.

Model Inga Savits originally wore it with matching leather trousers on the Versace runway, though Bieber seemed to source her own alternatives.

The collection, which featured laced closures and skin-baring cutouts, was peak Donatella for Versace—oozing with sex appeal, rock and roll edge, and high-octane glamour. This specific top has quite a history. Nicole Kidman wore it for a 2002 Interview Magazine editorial, Steven Meisel shot it for the collection’s particularly iconic nude beach-themed campaign, and Donatella herself even wore it when she took a bow for her fall 2002 collection.

Bieber has always taken a special liking to vintage Versace regardless of the occasion, but her look continued her habit of dressing from the archive for her birthday. In the past two years alone, she’s worn 1990s Tom Ford-era Gucci and archival Thierry Mugler couture to celebrate her big day.

Bieber’s Palm Springs fête didn’t end with just vintage Versace, however. She and her guests sipped on a steady supply of dirty martinis. For dessert, they enjoyed a five-tier birthday cake decorated with piped frosting and pink bows, perhaps a nod to Rhode’s limited edition peptide lip tint, “Ribbon.”

Between the nostalgic fashion moments and on-brand details, you can always count on Bieber to make the most of her birthday.