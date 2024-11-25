Hailey Bieber’s 28th birthday festivities called for no pants, lots of dirty martinis, and a hefty helping of Tom Ford-era Gucci. Over the weekend, the model and beauty entrepreneur fêted another trip around the sun with a tini-themed party and some major archival fashion from the 1990s.

Pulling archival fashion for her birthday has become a bit of a Bieber tradition, and this year was no different. She slipped into a black fur-lined coat from Ford’s fall 1999 Gucci collection. The piece featured a plunging neckline and black fur trim along the front and cuffs. She wore it without bottoms and nothing but some sheer Calzedonia tights and sling back Saint Laurent heels. Bieber has gravitated towards Ford’s Gucci in the past, but this shaggy number might be her most impressive find yet.

@haileybieber

Bieber dressed up her outfit with cocktail-themed nails and blinding Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

@haileybieber

Bieber always makes sure to find something special for her birthday celebration. For her 27th, she slipped into a burgundy velveteen number from Thierry Mugler’s fall 1998 collection. The year prior, the model mixed and matched vintage pieces with more current pieces: she wore off-the-runway outerwear from Bottega Veneta and Louis Vuitton that she styled with archival Dolce & Gabbana. Clearly, she has a penchant for the ’90s.

The Rhode founder’s 28th comes just a few months after she and Justin welcomed their first child, a boy named Jack Blues Bieber, together in August—so, it’s fitting that she decided to let her hair down with some ’90s fashion. And a couple of dirty martinis, too.