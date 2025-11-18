Irina Shayk looked like a fashion editorial come to life last night in New York City. Appropriate, considering she was attending the launch party for photographer Steven Klein’s new book Steven Klein: Vogue. Her outfit perfectly paid homage to some of Klein’s trademarks: sensuality, black leather, and a touch of equestrian edge.

Shayk opted for jet black look from the cult Japanese label, Junya Watanabe. Up top, she layered a knit turtleneck with a collared shirt made from a supple faux leather. Down below, is where things really got interesting: she opted for a pair of avant-garde trousers that split the difference between warehouse rave and western ranch hand. They sat low on her waist and featured silver zips running along the center of each leg with shaggy faux fur bursting along the insides. As if that weren’t enough, the back was etched with a textured fabric that imitated the look of crocodile skin.

Accessories were equally edgy. The model slung a Junya Watanabe x Inneraum crossbody over her shoulder. It featured utilitarian seat belt-style straps and large chrome spikes along the perimeter. Cowboy boots, complete with silver hardware, no less, continued the Western touch. While edgy sensuality may be the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of Klein’s work, he’s also a well-known horse lover. Not only do the animals feature regularly in his work, but he also owns an equestrian compound in the Hamptons.

Shayk may have been paying homage to a friend and his new project, but the risqué fashion sense came directly out of her own book. Shayk’s style repertoire includes everything from archival Comme des Garçons dresses that are split up the sides to thigh-high boots and completely sheer lace undergarments. Even her simpler outfits, like the time she advocated for dresses over pants while out in Berlin, have something to say.

In the case of Shayk’s latest night out, she proved—yet again—that wearing all-black doesn’t have to be boring.