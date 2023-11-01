On Tuesday, Irina Shayk played a fun game of “Halloween costume or it-girl look” on her Instagram story. Because while the supermodel captioned a close-up photo with three pumpkin emojis, her ensemble of choice left us wondering what she was dressing up as. Perhaps a sexy pumpkin? Or maybe, she was more interested in showing off the coverage (or lack thereof) of her micro-mini chainmail bra. Given Shayk’s affinity for sporting lingerie as outerwear, presumably, it was the latter.

In the first photo, a zoomed-in mirror selfie, Shayk posed in Gucci’s skimpy silver micro-bra (one of the hero items from new creative director Sabato De Sarno’s innaugural collection) and an even skimpier mustard yellow mini skirt. The bra, which debuted as part of the Italian brand’s fall/winter 2023 collection, is already becoming an “it” item amongst an array of fashion girls. The itty bitty style has been sported by the likes of Kim Kardashian and was modeled by Vittoria Cerretti. Former Gucci designer Alessandro Michele created a similar version back in 2019 (which now goes on secondhand sites for thousands) and the piece has roots in the lingerie tendencies of Tom Ford.

The bra itself, despite its rather small surface area, is quite impressive. It features a jewelry-style chain strap and interlocking “GG” plaques covered in diamonds. Like Kardashian, Shayk wore the piece solo and added on an equally as daring bottom to finish the look.

The model’s low-rise skirt was designed in a muted yellow fabric (that’s maybe where the pumpkin theme came in?) and had exposed white pockets. It was so short that, for most, taking a step would create the wardrobe malfunction of nightmares. But, this is Shayk after all. In another story post, she shared a cropped snap of her bending over, legs between head that she captioned “On d way.” We’re not quite sure where she was headed in this risky look, but obviously, the barely-there hemline was intentional.

To round out the daring ensemble, Shayk went with patent leather stilettos and a black overcoat. The look comes after news that the 37-year-old’s relationship with Tom Brady “fizzled out” after the pair were first linked together this summer. Perhaps revenge is best served with some underboob.

