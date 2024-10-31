Irina Shayk is showing everyone exactly how to wear those club classics. Last night, the supermodel cloaked herself in all-black everything to attend an H&M event in Europe’s rave capital: Berlin, Germany.

Considering Shayk’s day-to-day wardrobe is full of monochrome separates and club-ready boots, she likely didn’t have too much trouble dressing herself for the event. She slipped into an off-the-shoulder mini dress that featured an asymmetrical sleeve detail. And while it would have been like Shayk to rock this club dress on its own, she added a Berlin edge to the piece by pairing it with leather trousers underneath. The model finished off her look with pointed-toe boots, a smudged red lip, and perfectly “wet” hair that looked as if she’d been dancing for hours on end.

@irinashayk

Shayk partied with a scene-y crowd at the Berlin nightlife institution Kraftwerk to celebrate twenty years of H&M’s designer collaborations. The model mixed and mingled with everyone from German artist Anne Imhof to social media personality Nara Smith. The night culminated in performances from Troye Sivan and Caroline Polachek. Shayk seemed to particularly enjoy Arca’s DJ set, which she showed off on her Instagram story.

@irinashayk

Berlin rave fashion certainly has quite an edge to it, especially when compared to more stereotypical “party” cities. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything like the glitzy mini dresses and “going out” tops that dominate the dance floors over here in the states, but Shayk seems to have perfectly Berlin-ified her usual club attire.

During a London Fashion Week party in September, the model donned a graphic olive green mini dress—complete with a daring cut-out at the back—and suede knee-high boots. It was a far cry from the all-black look she wore last night, which just so happened to not only work well with the city she was in, but also with the guests that she danced next to. Almost everyone at the dance party—aside from Nara Smith who fittingly opted for a cottage core-esque moment—put on their best rave clothes.