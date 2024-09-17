Irina Shayk and Lisa are taking a fashion ax to the club classics. The model and Blackpink singer may have been partying on separate continents this week, but they both found the same formula for afterparty dressing: a structured statement bag, some big, big boots, and the most perfect slinky little dress.

Irina, fresh from the runways of London Fashion Week, showed off a daring party look to her 24 million Instagram followers. The runway star slipped into a dark green shirt dress. The twist? Irina’s dress was completely backless. Of course, Irina is no stranger to stripping down to baring a bit of her skivvies—however, judging by the cut of this dress, it seemed like she wasn’t wearing any—but she naturally amped things up with her styling choices.

The model kept to earth tones for her accessories, choosing suede riding boots that went all the way up to her knees. Irina topped off her outfit with a nude handbag and tousled curls. Yes, the going-out uniform usually involves a rather short hemline. But Irina’s version updated things with an unexpected cut-out detail—a spirit Lisa only continued with her mini dress.

@irinashayk

After taking home the award for Best K-Pop Act at last week’s MTV Video Music Awards, Lisa then slipped into her going out best for Sabrina Carpenter’s starry after party. The megastar donned a see-through 404 Studio black dress that went all in on web-like knit details. Lisa wore a matching black bra and hot pants underneath her dress before, like Irina, turning things up a notch with the rest of her outfit.

The Thai rapper turned to the brand La Lune for her accessories, slinging a bat-shaped bag over her shoulder and slipping into lace-up platform heels. Lisa wore her signature bangs in a wavy hair style and sported a nude lip. Carpenter, who similarly won big at the VMAs, also dabbled in some risqué club style of her own. The “Espresso” hitmaker wore a fully sheer lace dress and an exposed white thong and bra.

@lalalalisa_m

A teensy, tiny dress is always sure to turn heads during a night on the town. But with their staggering boots and avant-garde bags, Irina and Lisa have proved that the key to club attire lies in the details.