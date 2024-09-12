Madonna references, medieval cosplay, tulle-adorned undies—the MTV Video Music Award red carpet truly had it all. But the looks worn by the stars as they walked before the photographers at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York were just the beginning. Then came the outfit changes for performances, award acceptances, or simply a more comfortable viewing (and dancing) experience. And before the night was over, many squeezed in one more look for the after parties. The most visible event took place at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, where newly-minted VMA winner Sabrina Carpenter was joined by her pal, Taylor Swift, as well as Zoë Kravitz, Post Malone, and more stars for a late-night celebration. Of course, the looks they wore for their last stop of the night weren’t broadcasted on television for mass consumption, but we rounded up all the after party ensembles for your viewing pleasure.

Taylor Swift James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In Gucci spring/summer 1996 by Tom Ford.

Zoe Kravitz and Jack Antonoff James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Post Malone James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Tate McRae and The Kid Laroi James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images McRae is in PatBO. Kid is in Acne Studios.