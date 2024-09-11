FASHION

Every Celebrity Look From the 2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

The biggest night in music videos is here and so, too, are all those over-the-top red carpet moments. The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted this year by Megan thee Stallion, will feature performances by Katy Perry (who is also receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award), Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, Karol G, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and more fan favorites. Taylor Swift was the most nominated artists of the 2024 awards, with a whopping nine nominations for her Post Malone collaboration “Fortnight.”

Historically, the MTV Video Music Awards have produced some of the most experimental and memorable celebrity moments in red carpet history, from Lil’ Kim’s pastel pasty to Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress. This year is sure to be no different with heavy fashion hitters like Swift and Perry showing up and the red carpet introduction of relative newcomers like Carpenter and Roan.

Below, soak in every red carpet outfit from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Chappell Roan

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Y/Project.

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lisa

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In Mugler.

Karol G

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Halsey

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Tate McRae

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Tinashe

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Huh Yun-jin, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki and Hong Eun-chae of Le Sserafim

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Lil Nas X

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shaboozey

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Summer Walker

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quavo

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Doechii

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cyndi Lauper

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Lenny Kravitz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Julez Smith

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ayra Starr

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Thalía

Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic

GloRilla

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Damiano David

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

In Etro.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Jordan Chiles

Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic

Rauw Alejandro

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Coco Jones

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In Lever Couture.

Sasha Colby

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Julez Smith

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

In Wales Bonner.

Danna Paola

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Naomi Scott

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Big Sean

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Thủy

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

French Montana

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Miranda Lambert

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

DJ Khaled

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

In Bottega Veneta.