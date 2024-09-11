The biggest night in music videos is here and so, too, are all those over-the-top red carpet moments. The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted this year by Megan thee Stallion, will feature performances by Katy Perry (who is also receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award), Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, Karol G, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and more fan favorites. Taylor Swift was the most nominated artists of the 2024 awards, with a whopping nine nominations for her Post Malone collaboration “Fortnight.”

Historically, the MTV Video Music Awards have produced some of the most experimental and memorable celebrity moments in red carpet history, from Lil’ Kim’s pastel pasty to Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress. This year is sure to be no different with heavy fashion hitters like Swift and Perry showing up and the red carpet introduction of relative newcomers like Carpenter and Roan.

Below, soak in every red carpet outfit from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Chappell Roan Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images In Y/Project.

Sabrina Carpenter Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Katy Perry Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lisa ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images In Mugler.

Karol G Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Halsey Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Tate McRae Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV In Dolce & Gabbana.

Tinashe Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Camila Cabello Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Huh Yun-jin, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki and Hong Eun-chae of Le Sserafim Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Lil Nas X Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shaboozey Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Summer Walker Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quavo Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Doechii Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cyndi Lauper Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Lenny Kravitz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ayra Starr Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Thalía Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic

GloRilla Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Halle Bailey Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Damiano David Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images In Etro.

Amelia Dimoldenberg Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Jordan Chiles Photo by Valerie Terranova/FilmMagic

Rauw Alejandro Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Coco Jones Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images In Lever Couture.

Sasha Colby Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Julez Smith Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV In Wales Bonner.

Danna Paola Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Naomi Scott Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Big Sean Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Thủy Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

French Montana Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Miranda Lambert Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage