Every Celebrity Look From the 2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
The biggest night in music videos is here and so, too, are all those over-the-top red carpet moments. The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, hosted this year by Megan thee Stallion, will feature performances by Katy Perry (who is also receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award), Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, Karol G, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and more fan favorites. Taylor Swift was the most nominated artists of the 2024 awards, with a whopping nine nominations for her Post Malone collaboration “Fortnight.”
Historically, the MTV Video Music Awards have produced some of the most experimental and memorable celebrity moments in red carpet history, from Lil’ Kim’s pastel pasty to Lady Gaga’s infamous meat dress. This year is sure to be no different with heavy fashion hitters like Swift and Perry showing up and the red carpet introduction of relative newcomers like Carpenter and Roan.
Below, soak in every red carpet outfit from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Chappell Roan
In Y/Project.
Sabrina Carpenter
Katy Perry
Megan Thee Stallion
Lisa
In Mugler.
Karol G
Addison Rae
Halsey
Tate McRae
Anitta
In Dolce & Gabbana.
Tinashe
Camila Cabello
Huh Yun-jin, Kim Chae-won, Kazuha, Sakura Miyawaki and Hong Eun-chae of Le Sserafim
Lil Nas X
Suki Waterhouse
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Shaboozey
Summer Walker
Quavo
Doechii
Cyndi Lauper
Lenny Kravitz
Julez Smith
Paris Hilton
Ayra Starr
Thalía
GloRilla
Shawn Mendes
Halle Bailey
Damiano David
In Etro.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Jordan Chiles
Rauw Alejandro
Coco Jones
In Lever Couture.
Sasha Colby
Julez Smith
In Wales Bonner.
Danna Paola
Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy
Naomi Scott
Big Sean
Thủy
French Montana
Miranda Lambert
Alessandra Ambrosio
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
DJ Khaled
In Bottega Veneta.