Leave it to Kim Kardashian to turn a WAG outing into an opportunity to wear Y2K Dior. Over the weekend, the Skims founder cheered on her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Showing her support for the famed Ferrari driver, Kardashian adhered to the race car’s signature black-and-red palette—with an archival twist, of course.

For Friday’s qualifying session on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Kardashian laced up in a pair of latex pants from Dior’s fall 2003 runway by John Galliano. Studded with gold grommets and bondage lacing along the front of the leg, the cutout-filled piece is an on-theme choice for the vintage-loving star. Styled by Law Roach, she paired the pants with a matching cropped jacket and a waist-cinching black trench. For a final hit of archival glamour, she accessorized with gladiator heels from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2005 collection.

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It wasn’t the only show-stopping look of the weekend, however. The following day, she doubled down on the red-and-black palette in two complementary monochrome leather looks. First, a custom Chrome Hearts crimson set, complete with a zip-up jacket and bedazzled pants. Next, all-black separates with intricate ruching and an even tighter silhouette.

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Kardashian is becoming something of an F1 race weekend regular, this being her third. She made her debut at the buzzy event during the Monaco Grand Prix with sister Khloé in June, before hitting the Singapore Grand Prix in October. While those outings saw her wearing slinky, skin-tight dresses and bedazzled Gucci thongs, her most recent appearance was the most moto-core yet.

On the race track, it was a tough weekend for Hamilton, who was involved in a crash with teammate Charles Leclerc and received a 10-second penalty. Still, it was a successful networking-forward few days for Kardashian, who was spotted spending time with All’s Fair co-star Teyana Taylor, as well as meeting members of the all-female F1 Academy. Videos show Hamilton introducing her to Susie Wolff, a former driver and the managing director of F1 Academy, whom she later gushed over on Instagram. Perhaps she has Academy members in mind for her next Skims campaign? Talk about winning WAG behavior.