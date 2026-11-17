Nobody can deny Jennifer Lopez’s ability to make a serious statement, even amid a low-stakes controversy. This week, the superstar and beauty entrepreneur found herself in hot water over some bedazzled lip balms. Still, it didn’t stop her from upping the ante on her own sartorial risk-taking in a blingy no-pants look, Dua Lipa style.

For an outing in New York City on Tuesday, Lopez opted for a set from Marc Jacobs’s spring 2027 collection, featuring plum-colored tights, a semi-sheer bodysuit, and a sequin-adorned jacket. The gauzy getup was grounded with opulent hardware, from layered chain belts to miniature crystal-ball appliqués. After appearing on the runway in New York, Lipa had previously worn a color variation of the same look during Paris Fashion Week in October. A month later, for an appearance on SiriusXM, Lopez is giving it a holiday-ready spin with a turquoise handbag and a luxe Auter fur coat.

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Indeed, the 57-year-old star has been in a festive mood as of late. Along with doing press for The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas, a concert film capturing her 12-show residency in Las Vegas, she’s also been promoting J.Lo Beauty’s limited-edition lip balms, just in time for the holidays. The release presents three Swarovski-crystal-embellished iterations of her Beso Balms, priced at $150 a piece. Each one features a motivational message like “My voice matters” on the lid and is inspired by a chapter of her triple-threat career, from “The Dancer” to “The Singer” to “The Star.” They’ll be available on December 3, and per Lopez, make for “great little gifts for the holidays.” Unfortunately, so far the balms have been met with backlash over steep pricing. Perhaps Lopez can call advent-calendar purveyor Kim Kardashian up for advice? Regardless, in her Dua-Lipa-approved ensemble, Lopez is indeed Beso Bling personified.