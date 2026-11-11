Since kicking off her collaboration with stylist Law Roach in September, Kim Kardashian’s archival access has only gotten more expansive. But her latest look finds her nursing her vintage obsession in new ways. Literally.

This week, Roach styled Kardashian in one of the most iconic runway looks in Luis Vuitton’s history. The design was one of several that opened the brand’s spring 2008 presentation. Then creative director Marc Jacobss opened the show with a parade of supermodels, including Naomi Campbell and Stephanie Seymour, in plastic nurse get-ups with personalized caps and black lace makes embroidered with the LV monogram. Jacobs wasn’t in a medical mood just for any old reason. The designs were a direct homage American painter and photographer Richard Prince’s Nurse Paintings series, and helped to announce a collaboration between the artist and fashion house.

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The resulting purse collection was iconic in its own right. They transformed the traditional Louis Vuitton monogram with faded watercolor gradients and were also adorned in versions of Prince’s ongoing Jokes series (in which he transfers dad humor-grade jokes to the canvas). The bags have since become an IYKYK fashion pull, with Alex Consani wearing one on vacation in 2024, British rapper FakeMink donning one earlier this summer, and Bella Hadid carrying one in New York back in 2022. Kardashian is the latest A-lister to get in on the “joke,” but thanks to Roach, her look comes with a complete runway recreation.

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Where exactly was she going in this hyper-specific ensemble, you ask? Knowing her, it could be anywhere. The Skims founder has been all over the map in recent weeks, promoting the second season of All’s Fair in a rotation of dresses more theatrical than the last. Her street style has taken a cheeky turn, too—with her stepping out in pajamas alongside pal Jennifer Lawrence last Wednesday. This week, she shifted gears from actor Kim to founder Kim when she found herself embroiled in a mini controversy with her Skims advent calendars. (They were criticized for being woefully overpriced and filled with “junk.”) She managed to remedy things, however, by swiftly issuing refunds for disappointed customers. That’s Nurse Kim to you.