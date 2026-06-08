Kim Kardashian Made Her F1 WAG Debut in Custom Gucci

The hoopla surrounding the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco is one of the flahsiest celebration in the globes, and yet for this edition, all eyes were on Kim Kardashian. The star was in town to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton as he led the event’s Ferrari team, makring the most public milestone in their relationship yet. Through multiple looks, Kardashian also took the opportunity to flex her longtime friendship with Gucci creative director Demna, as well.

On Sunday, Kardashian arrived to the Circuit de Monaco with sister Khloe Kardashian. Her racing day attire encompassed a stretchy, one-shouldered custom Gucci cream dress, complete with a sleek open-backed silhouette. Kardashian paired the piece with gleaming purple shield sunglasses, as well as a set of the brand’s black horsebit-topped pumps—which provided a formal finish for the sporting event.

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Meanwhile, Khloe coordinated with her sister in a silky ivory slip-style dress, complete with large dark sunglasses and PVC-strapped sandals.

Later that night, Kardashian took another spin in a sleek Gucci number. While boarding a boat after dark, the star sparkled in a glittering black gown with a sleek open back. The piece—as worn by Kate Moss in the brand’s “Gucci Primavera” runway show earlier this year—featured a sultry thong cutout embellished with a crystal-set “GG” logo hardware. The cheeky accent was originally designed by Tom Ford for Gucci in the early 2000’s, and has since become one of the brand’s top signatures—in fact, Hailey Bieber also wore a backless Gucci dress with a similarly bejeweled thong last fall, as well.

Courtesy of Gucci

The outings weren’t Kardashian’s only Gucci-clad appearances of the weekend, however. On Saturday, her and Khloe both stepped out to visit Ferrari’s team pit during the race’s qualifying session. On this occasion, Kardashian wore a black Gucci floral lace bodysuit, dark sunglasses, and her aforementioned pointed-toe pumps. Her ensemble was given a fittingly casual finish with wide-legged blue Gucci jeans accented by silver horsebit hardware on each pocket.

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That evening, Kardashian stepped out on a boat in an all-black outfit, also by Gucci. This look consisted of a smooth leather jacket and matching pants, a set from the brand’s new “Generation Gucci” spring campaign. Her dark ensemble was complete with another pair of the brand’s oversized sunglasses, glossy black pointed-toe pumps, and its Gucci Lunetta bag—a small, zipped leather shoulder bag accented by the label’s signature green and red stripe.

Backgrid/Courtesy of Gucci

Kardashian’s outings in Gucci cemented her longtime allegiance to Demna, who she frequently supported during his previous tenure at Balenciaga. It appears Kardashian has followed Demna to Gucci, which he now leads as the label’s artistic director. Most recently, she sat in the front row for his “GucciCore” cruise 2027 runway show in Times Square alongside Mariah Carey and Lindsay Lohan. The star also made headlines in a glittering gold bodycon gown and soaring platform heels from his “Gucci Primavera” collection earlier this year at Vanity Fair’s Oscars afterparty.

However, most of the world was likely more attuned to Kardashian’s newest relationship. Rumors that she’s been seeing Hamilton have echoed across the gossip-sphere for months now, which Kardashian has fueled by quietly including Hamilton in some of her Instagram photo dumps. This weekend appeared to confirm that the duo is indeed quite serious. “It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” Hamilton said in his post-race press conference. "It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day."