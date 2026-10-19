Every Must-See Look From the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026

On October 18, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to Los Angeles for the first time in 19 years. “It’s the city of angels!” the brand’s creative director, Adam Selman, said gleefully over Zoom a week before the event. “It just felt right.”

The California homecoming wasn’t the only exciting return on Sunday night. The show also featured the return of the decadent diamond-covered Fantasy Bra after eight years—modeled by none other than Kylie Jenner who made a surprise appearance as proud boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and mom Kris Jenner looked on from the front row. There were several OG models who returned for the event, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s first VS moment in 16 years, and Elsa Hosk hitting the runway again after almost a decade. Despite these revivals, Selman was adamant that the event is more focused on the future than the past. “This is not a heritage show,” he said.

His comment came as the Internet broke into a tizzy over casting news in the days leading up to the show. “We’re trying to thread the needle between the old and the new,” Selman explained. That means welcoming back some models of yore, while also allowing room for new women to join the VS family.

One of those new women was Solange Omon, winner of the YouTube docuseries “Angels Among Us,” which followed Selman, Paloma Elsesser, Gigi Hadid, and Ashley Graham on a nationwide casting call to find Victoria’s Secret’s newest Angel. “It was probably one of the most challenging but most rewarding things I've ever done in my career,” Selman said of the process, which invited 1200 women to compete for a spot in the lineup and a contract with IMG Models.

Omon walked the runway alongside Victoria’s Secret stalwarts including Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Adriana Lima. They were joined by Hadid, Alex Consani and Liu Wen, models who capped off a whirlwind fashion month with the lingerie show. “I love that the girls are walking in Paris and then coming to us,” Selman said.

The 2026 iteration of the spectacle—kicked off by Bella Hadid—boasted a seasonal theme, with women walking the lucite runway in lingerie that transported viewers through a year in a matter of minutes. “Each season is tied to an emotion or a feeling,” Selman said. “So spring is tied to desire and obsession and summer is high heat. It's fast and it's bold.” Autumn, with its corsetry and lace wings, was all about romance, while two winter sections saw models adorned in luxe furs and silver-tipped sets. An intermission in the cyclical journey featured a vintage Victoria section with a vibrant display of slip dresses. “We heard that people loved our slip dresses from the past and collect them, so we did reissues,” said Selman. The Pink halftime show rounded out the offerings and allowed It girls like Quen Blackwell and Trinity Rodman to take on the runway in ready-to-wear.

The Selman-constructed seasonal voyage featured a live soundtrack with Megan Thee Stallion, Katseye, and Megan Moroney, who performed on the runway alongside the models. W’s Originals cover star Tate McRae sang her new single “Housewife” for the first time in shimmering red lingerie. She shared the stage with those walking the summer portion of the show, including Gigi Hadid with her paillette-fringe wings.

As the winter snow thawed under the heat of the runway lights, the show closed in its usual celebratory fashion. Models returned to the runway one last time for a final lap and bow as Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, and Tinashe provided the applause, cementing another Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in the history books.

Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Hadid Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tate McRae Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anok Yai Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Katseye Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Hadid Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adriana Lima Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quenlin Blackwell Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alex Consani Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grace Elizabeth Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adriana Lima Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amelia Gray Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Iris Law Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cindy Bruna Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashley Graham Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alex Consani Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Irina Shayk Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abby Champion Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joan Smalls Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yasmin Wijnaldum Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Precious Lee Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doutzen Kroes Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Liu Wen Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Natalia Bryant Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Trinity Rodman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Moroney Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He Cong Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Elina Gunawardena Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Sydney Waits Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Candice Swanepoel Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yasmin Wijnaldum Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Ming Xi Michael Buckner/WWD/Getty Images

Rosalieke Fuchs Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images