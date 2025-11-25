The “going out” top is having a renaissance, and Hailey Bieber headed straight to the source—the late 1990s, to be exact—for the ultimate reference. Over the weekend, the Rhode mogul rang in her 29th birthday with an intimate party in Los Angeles, all while wearing a glittering halter top directly from Total Request Live.

Bieber’s archival DKNY disco ball top is the exact same style worn by Britney Spears in her 1999 “Born to Make You Happy” music video. Sourced from the Netherlands-based vintage store Heripum, it features a high neckline, a flouncy, midriff-baring hemline, and criss-cross straps at the back.

@haileybieber

Although Spears opted to pair her tank with matching trousers, Bieber pulled out a pair of vintage bootcut Levi’s to offset the design’s club-ready feel. Paired with Carrie Bradshaw-esque Manolo Blahnik sandals from The Vintage Marché, it was as if she’d walked straight out of a lost scene from Sex and the City.

It’s likely Bieber’s top isn’t the exact one Spears wore in 1999, considering the style was commercially available and not custom-made for the singer (Yes, there was actually a time when high fashion brands paid scant attention to teen pop stars). Though this isn’t the first time Bieber has channeled the princess of pop. Bieber dressed up as ...Baby One More Time-era Spears for Halloween 2021.

Spears wasn’t the only reference Bieber had on her birthday mood board this year. Late last week, she hosted a Rhode party in a vintage Versace leather coat with a fringed hem and laces up the back. Not only shown on the brand’s spring 2002 runway, the jacket was also later worn by Donatella Versace to take her bow during the fall 2002 runway. Bieber styled the archival gem with vintage Prada trousers from the early 2000s, naturally.

Year after year, Bieber has turned her birthday into a full-on fashion moment with archival looks from the likes of Thierry Mugler and Tom Ford-era Gucci. This year, with her Versace and Spears-approved DKNY, she just had to give us more.