Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking—but Carey Mulligan’s actually were. The actress stepped out for Beef’s season 2 premiere in an artful new take on the traditional seasonal pattern, courtesy of Dries Van Noten.

To celebrate the new season of the Netflix dark comedy series, Mulligan arrived to The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in a tiered fall 2026 ensemble by Van Noten’s creative director, Julian Klausner. Her attire began with a strapless top featuring foiled gold blossoms, which was spliced by a lower pale pink panel covered with intricate embroideries of delicate blue flowers and budding branches. The outfit’s greatest twist came from her midi-length skirt, which was covered in a pixelated floral print with an eclectic mix of pink, orange, cream, and tonal green hues.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Though fresh takes on florals regularly emerge in spring and summer collections, Mulligan’s attire showed how the classic print can be remixed for a look that’s entirely modern and individual—all while retaining the pattern’s classical elegance. Stylist Danielle Goldberg simply finished her ensemble with square-toed metallic gold sandals and diamond stud earrings, allowing the mixed patterns to be its main focal point.

Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Mulligan’s new version of springtime florals also marked a departure from the actor’s typical style. Though luxe and chic, her red carpet attire is often sourced from minimalist labels like Prada or The Row. However, this blooming premiere look proved there’s more than one side to her sartorial streak—and truly great fashion always keeps us guessing.