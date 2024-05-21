The first two seasons of Max’s And Just Like That... have been met with a lukewarm reception on all fronts. The storylines seem half-baked, the new characters ill-conceived and underdeveloped, and the outfits rarely hit the right tone. Once a style icon, AJLT’s Carrie Bradshaw has wobbled on the tightrope of chic playfulness on which she used to walk with authority. But as images emerge from the set of the show’s upcoming third season, it seems like this new iteration of Carrie may finally be getting it right, sartorially speaking at least.

On Tuesday morning, Sarah Jessica Parker was seen filming in New York City wearing not one, but two Simone Rocha creations from the designer’s spring 2024 collection titled, “The Dress Rehearsal.” The British designer has long been adored by fashion insiders, but this was an especially quintessential collection for Rocha. It was, as always, feminine and playful but expertly artistic and mind-bending in the same breath. The most eye-catching of the pieces were no doubt the sheer gauzy garments stuffed with roses which floated down the runway with a wink and nudge. A corseted dress boasted blooms inserted at the bodice and the hips to the benefit of the silhouette, while a multi-pocketed jacket made the model look like she was smuggling the flowers out of a greenhouse. Shockingly, this seems to be the first time the character has worn Rocha. It’s about time.

As AJLT costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were debating which of these two felt “the most Carrie,” they ignored the question altogether and instead embraced what is seemingly their motto for the character’s wardrobe this season: more is MORE! The duo opted to layer the jacket on top of the dress, which in turn created a gorgeous, diaphanous, rose-stuffed ensemble, one brimming with as much romance as chaos, and one that feels exceptionally Carrie in its execution. Our only qualm with the outfit is the removal of florals previously on display inside the dress’s bust, replaced with a black bra that is very much visible through the sheer fabric and, as a result, disrupts the fantasy of the look. Likely, though, those flowers didn’t quite work on camera, and Rogers and Santiago opted to remove them either to keep the silhouette flattering or so as not to overwhelm the image. If we’re being really picky, we would also say the Aquazzura heels feel like a throw-away, but we’ll let those slide for now.

This successful rose-adorned ensemble comes just one day after Parker stepped out looking like a haunted doll (complimentary), in another look that embraced maximalism in a way that feels naturally Carrie. It seems that the sartorial sense of this new character is finally starting to shape up. She’s still the Carrie of her past—one who appreciates art in fashion, who can sort through trends to find those that work for her, who isn’t afraid to take risks and have fun. While previously, that meant belts wrapped around her bare midriff and mini skirts with bustles, now that translates to cloud-like gingham hats and dresses stuffed with roses. In fact, the Simone Rocha look almost feels like the more mature embodiment of Carrie’s iconic layered tutu look from the original show’s opening credits. It’s the same woman, she’s just dressing for a different age.