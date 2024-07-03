Sarah Jessica Parker and the costume department at And Just Like That... dropped a subtle reminder of exactly who Carrie Bradshaw is—someone who only travels by cab or Jimmy Choo. In a new photo from set, Parker is wearing blue overalls splattered in a green, pink, and white paint pattern over a large button-down. The shirt is printed with the New York City subway map. She’ll never need to look closely at it, but it is confirmed that Carrie knows the subway exists. For the record, in real life Parker is one of Manhattan’s most regular celebrity subway riders, even if her most famous character is not.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Dressing up the casual look, she wore a pair of Rene Caovilla’s Crystal Halter slingback pumps with metallic leather trim and white and blue crystals. On her hand, she wore an Original White Enamel CB Gold Ring from Bondeye Jewelry.

In another photo from seemingly the same scene, Cynthia Nixon wore an orange skirt with a slit and a striped knit sweater in fall tones. The footwear for Nixon consisted of Etro slingbacks with a block heel and conch shell details across the straps in gold, according to Footwear News.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Though there must be some fans out there who are looking forward to Aidan’s return, at the end of June and in early July, new cast members who might make better mates for Carrie started to arrive on set. First, she was seen filming on June 28 with Jonathan Cake, know for his work on Stargirl and Desperate Housewives, on what appears to be a dinner date.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Then, she was photographed shooting a scene with The O.C.’s Logan Marshall-Green who was getting introduced to her kitty cat, Shoe.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

And just like that, it’s “Aidan who?”