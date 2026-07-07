Cate Blanchett might as well be considered the inventor of outfit repeating at this point. The actor is in a lane of her own when it comes to fashion rewears, making old ensembles feel totally new with each skillful restyling. This was once again the case at the Armani Privé fall 2026 couture show, where Blanchett sat front row in a power-dressing uniform she’s previously worn at an awards show. Though, you’d have to look carefully to confirm it was the same garment.

On July 7, the star arrived at the brand’s runway presentation in Paris looking chic as ever in a sharply tailored jet black suit. The ensemble embodied Armani’s signature strong tailoring, with severe padded shoulders and a plunging neckline that dipped down past her chest. Despite its fit-for-the-boardroom silhouette, a more daring spirit could be found in details like a waist-cinching hardware closure and a skin-baring open back. To round out the effortless elegance, her look was finished with with slouchy floor-grazing trousers and understated pointed pumps.

In true Blanchett fashion, the suit appears to be the same one she wore to the 2025 Emmys. At the award show in Los Angeles last fall, the actor styled the jacket for evening-appropriate glamour by layering it atop sheer panels of crystal-embellished fabric. Now, months later, the design works in a totally new setting with the addition of simple stud earrings, oversized sunglasses and a white fabric underlay that emphasizes polish and prep.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

With each rewear, Blanchett has deviated from the original styling of the piece, which debuted on the Armani Privé fall 2025 couture runway with a flouncy bow-tie and embellished beret. Naturally, her most recent power-dressing interpretation was fitting for the brand’s fall 2026 couture collection, which featured an array of softly pleated trousers and structured shoulders.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

What ensemble might Blanchett breathe new life into next? It’s hard to say. But from this appearance alone, much can be gleaned from the art of the repeat.