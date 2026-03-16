Cate Blanchett’s Fringe Shift Dress Is an Impressionist Painting Come to Life

While the rest of Hollywood was busy with the final few days of the awards season circuit, Cate Blanchett had other plans entirely. On Friday, the actor and Oscar winner attended the A Night in Berlin gala in a museum-worthy look that took fringe to painterly extremes. Who needs the 2026 Oscars when Berlin’s art world is calling?

Blanchett chose a custom floor-length dress by Louis Vuitton for the occasion, which raises funds for the Hamburger Bahnhof contemporary art museum. Fittingly, the shift dress looked like an expressionist painting come to life. It featured a hundreds of fringed strands, laid out in a way that depicted a serene landscape. Up top, the bodice was adorned in a sky blue and purple, while the skirt culminated in a lush green horizon line with bursts of flora and fauna. Blanchett leaned into the spirit of her dress with a pair of forest green satin pumps. She wore her hair in a sharp bob and finished the look with luminous skin.

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Blanchett co-hosted the event, which marked its 30th anniversary, alongside a who’s who of the art and fashion worlds: Edward Berger, Thomas Ostermeier, Wim Wenders, Wolfgang Tillmans, and Carla Sozzani and her Tár co-star Nina Hoss. But perhaps the most charming guest of all for Blanchett was her son, Ignatius Martin Upton.

The 17-year-old, the youngest of Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton’s three sons, attended the gala in a casual-cool look of his own. The teen wore a burgundy bomber paired with a silver chain link necklace and clear aviator glasses.

Between Blanchett’s painterly fringe and Ignatius’s cool-guy bomber, the duo proved that style clearly runs in the family.