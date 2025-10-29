Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Lookalike Daughter Borrows Her LBD From 2005

When it comes to formal dressing, Catherine Zeta-Jones’s daughter learned from the best. At the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala last night, Zeta-Jones’s mini-me, Carys Douglas, hit the red carpet in a look right out of her mom’s own mid-aughts closet.

Carys, attending the gala with her father, actor and producer Michael Douglas, slipped into an LBD that Zeta-Jones wore back in 2005—when Carys was just 2 years old. It featured a scalloped neckline decorated with a leaf-inspired lace detail outlining the neckline. Dazzling sequins draped over the bodice and led into its tea-length skirt. The Brown University student finished her look with pendant earrings, natural hair and makeup, and sling-back heels in sleek black. Her dad wore a black suit and a bright purple tie.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Zeta-Jones debuted the slinky slip at the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. The actor paired it with scalloped sandals, with detailing to match the dress’s neckline, an evening clutch, and diamond jewels.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Naturally, this isn’t the first time that Carys—who is the youngest child of Michael Douglas and Zeta-Jones—has reworn her mom’s famous clothes.

In 2024, she celebrated her 21st birthday in the very vintage pink dress from Emanuel Ungaro that Zeta-Jones wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. Based on that re-wear, it seems Carys has a preference for a certain silhouette. Much like her look last night, that Ungaro dress was also a slip emblazoned with decorative floral lace finishes.

On a 2024 red carpet, Carys opened up about raiding her mother’s vintage archive. “I feel I love vintage clothes,” she said, adding “I don't really like to buy. I'm not really into fast fashion stuff, just for sustainability reasons, so I feel very lucky that I have a wonderful closet that I can pick from.”