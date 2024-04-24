Carys Douglas literally got it from her mama. Earlier this week, the 21-year-old daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas celebrated her birthday with the special help of her mother’s ’90s red carpet style.

Carys, an aspiring actress herself, sported the exact slip dress that Catherine wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards. The blush pink confection, from French titan Emanuel Ungaro, featured a semi-sheer and lace bustier. Her plunging bodice, which was lined with floral sequin details, then transitioned into a form-fitting pink skirt. The young actress styled the below-the-knee number with tousled waves, dainty hoop earrings, and strappy heels. “The most perfect 21st I could ask for,” Carys captioned an Instagram post that featured snaps from her intimate birthday fête.

The 21-year-old, who is currently a film student at Brown University, made her red carpet debut at last year’s Cannes Film Festival in an Ellie Saab gown alongside her parents. But, with the Catherine Zeta-Jones as your mother, it’s no surprise that Carys has taken a page out of her ’90s fashion playbook to celebrate turning 21. And, even though this Ungaro slip is older than she is, there’s nothing like some vintage fashion to really make a statement. Especially vintage fashion you can borrow directly from your mother’s closet.

Zeta-Jones went full va-va-voom at the 1999 MTV VMAs in her Ungaro look. Like Carys, she also opted for sultry, natural glam and accessorized her look with metallic heels and an oh-so ’90s Fendi baguette on her shoulder. The slip also featured lace inserts along the sides and hemline of the skirt.

Catherine later shared a message in honor of her daughter’s 21st as well as black-and-white photos from when she was just a toddler. “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter,” the actress wrote, saying “You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life. Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart.”