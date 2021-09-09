After a long pause, New York Fashion Week is back in full swing, which means stars from all over are braving the rain and flocking to the city in order to take their place along the runways across the city. The NYFW seating gods are, as always, on our side, placing mismatched pairs and trios next to each other and allowing the Internet to engage in some fan fic in an attempt to answer questions like, “What do you think Lil’ Kim and Alicia Silverstone talked about at the Christian Siriano show?” We may never know, but what is certain is that the parade of famous faces will continue throughout the week, as celebs admire the looks from the best seats in the house.

Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman Gotham/GC Images At Proenza Schouler on September 8, 2021.

Aquaria Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Photo by Gotham/WireImage At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Liza Koshy and Kimiko Glenn Gotham/WireImage At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Maye Musk Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Lala Anthony Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

EJ Johnson and Nicky Hilton Rothschild Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Alessandra Ambrosio Gotham/WireImage At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Shanina Shaik and Jasmine Sanders Gotham/WireImage At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Elsa Hosk Gotham/WireImage At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Lori Harvey Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara, and La La Anthony Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Beanie Feldstein Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows At Kate Spade on September 8, 2021.

Katie Holmes Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows At Kate Spade on September 8, 2021.

Karen Elson, Sarah Sophie Flicker, and Busy Phillips Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Ulla Johnson on September 8, 2021.

Amy Sherald Dominik Bindl/Getty Images At Ulla Johnson on September 8, 2021.

Lil’ Kim Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.

Kim Petras Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.

Coco Rocha Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.

Aquaria and Leah McSweeney Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.

Lil' Kim, Alicia Silverstone, Katie Holmes, Kristin Chenoweth and Busy Philipps Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.