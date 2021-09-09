Celebs Return to the Front Row at New York Fashion Week
byW Staff
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE
After a long pause, New York Fashion Week is back in full swing, which means stars from all over are braving the rain and flocking to the city in order to take their place along the runways across the city. The NYFW seating gods are, as always, on our side, placing mismatched pairs and trios next to each other and allowing the Internet to engage in some fan fic in an attempt to answer questions like, “What do you think Lil’ Kim and Alicia Silverstone talked about at the Christian Siriano show?” We may never know, but what is certain is that the parade of famous faces will continue throughout the week, as celebs admire the looks from the best seats in the house.