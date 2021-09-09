FASHION

Celebs Return to the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

by W Staff
After a long pause, New York Fashion Week is back in full swing, which means stars from all over are braving the rain and flocking to the city in order to take their place along the runways across the city. The NYFW seating gods are, as always, on our side, placing mismatched pairs and trios next to each other and allowing the Internet to engage in some fan fic in an attempt to answer questions like, “What do you think Lil’ Kim and Alicia Silverstone talked about at the Christian Siriano show?” We may never know, but what is certain is that the parade of famous faces will continue throughout the week, as celebs admire the looks from the best seats in the house.

Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman
Gotham/GC Images

At Proenza Schouler on September 8, 2021.

Aquaria
Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai
Photo by Gotham/WireImage

At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Liza Koshy and Kimiko Glenn
Gotham/WireImage

At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Maye Musk
Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Lala Anthony
Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

EJ Johnson and Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

At Prabal Gurung on September 8, 2021.

Alessandra Ambrosio
Gotham/WireImage

At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Shanina Shaik and Jasmine Sanders
Gotham/WireImage

At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Elsa Hosk
Gotham/WireImage

At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Lori Harvey
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE

At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Emily Ratajkowski, Ciara, and La La Anthony
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for REVOLVE

At Dundas x Revolve on September 8, 2021.

Beanie Feldstein
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

At Kate Spade on September 8, 2021.

Katie Holmes
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

At Kate Spade on September 8, 2021.

Karen Elson, Sarah Sophie Flicker, and Busy Phillips
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At Ulla Johnson on September 8, 2021.

Amy Sherald
Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

At Ulla Johnson on September 8, 2021.

Lil’ Kim
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.

Kim Petras
Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.

Coco Rocha
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.

Aquaria and Leah McSweeney
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.

Lil' Kim, Alicia Silverstone, Katie Holmes, Kristin Chenoweth and Busy Philipps
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

At Christian Siriano on September 7, 2021.

Kim Petras
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

At Collina Strada on September 7, 2021.