Halloween 2025 falls on Friday, meaning that celebrities have ample time (a whole two weekends and some change, to be exact) to show off their costumes. Between star-studded parties, exclusive get-togethers, and those infamous Instagram photo shoots, the holiday is always an arena for celebrities to show off their inner workings of their wildest imaginations—and this year is no different.

Already, we’ve seen some standout costumes from the likes of Kim Kardashian and North West as TikTok stars, Chloe Bailey as Beyoncé’s Foxxy Cleopatra, and a Jennifer Lawrence who went as a high fashion witch. And once Halloween proper rolls around, spooky dressing is sure to be at an all time high.

Here, keep track of all the best celebrity costumes from Halloween 2025.

Kim Kardashian, North West, and Kris Jenner as Jay Guapo, Pink Cardigan, and Chrissy G @kimandnorth Kardashian, the original influencer, dressed up as a new-gen of content creators with her daughter, North West, and mom, Kris Jenner. They wore costumes inspired by Jay Guapo, Pink Cardigan, and Chrissy G. Guapo is a New York-based comedian known for his pranks (splashing the city’s denizens is a popular one, hence the water guns) which often feature Pink Cardigan, his younger sibling, and mom, Chirssy G. Kim and North documented the whole thing with several TikToks on their joint account, naturally.

Jennifer Lawrence as High Fashion Witch T.JACKSON / BACKGRID Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence to turn Halloween dressing into a showcase of her off-duty style. Out in New York, the actor paired a witch’s hat with her favorite fall coat from La Ligne.

Megan Fox as Jennifer’s Body Diggzy / BACKGRID For a Q&A about her cult film Jennifer’s Body on October 26, Megan Fox showed off her own curves into a bloodied nude corset and skirt. Call this “Megan’s Body.”

Victoria Justice as Zombie Bride Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Victoria Justice dressed the part to host a pre-Halloween fête on October 21.