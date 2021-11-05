On Thursday night, stars gathered in West Hollywood for the Los Angeles amfAR Gala, an annual event in support of amfAR, a foundation that raises money for HIV/AIDS research. At this year’s event, Moschino’s Jeremy Scott was honored with the Award of Courage for his ongoing commitment to the non-profit and the fight against HIV/AIDS. In honor of Scott’s award, many of the gala’s attendees showed up in Moschino looks, making for a very over-the-top red carpet. Scott himself wore a suit inspired by the brand’s SS22 collection, which debuted back in September in New York. He arrived on the arm of Brazilian singer Anitta who wore a dress from the collection, making them the most colorful pair to hit the red carpet. But they were hardly the only two to represent Scott. Check out all of the Moschino looks from the amfAR red carpet last night.

Jeremy Scott and Anitta

Anitta walked the red carpet with Jeremy Scott, wearing a dress from Moschino’s SS22 collection, which Scott described as “very ladies who lunch, but it’s also nursery rhymes, so it’s baby lady.” Scott, meanwhile, matched Anitta in a suit with the same nursery rhyme animal motifs.

Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson went for a more subdued Moschino look, a blue velvet and black leather dress from the brand’s FW16 RTW collection. Benson’s styling also made the piece less of a risk. On the runway, the dress was presented with a parade of biker chicks in leather hats and lots of chains. This particular dress walked down the runway with a handcuff belt. Benson, though, ditched all of that for last night’s gala.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha, who performed at last night’s festivities, wore a pearl-embossed black dress from the Moschino FW21 RTW collection, which featured motifs of old Hollywood glamour. Rexha played on that with her styling, wearing a white fur stole and black opera gloves on the red carpet.

Violet Chachki

Ru Paul’s Drag Race season seven winner Violet Chachki is a big fan of Moschino and has even walked in Scott’s shows before, making their attendance last night unsurprising. For their look, Chachki picked from Scott’s SS20 collection, largely inspired by Pablo Picasso and the idea of models as canvases for art.

Maria Bakalova

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm actress, Maria Bakalova attended last night’s event in Moschino SS21 RTW, a show that was famously presented in the middle of the pandemic on marionettes.

Milla Jovovich

Actress-model Milla Jovovich wore a shortened version of the heart-covered red dress Dita Von Teese wore to close Scott’s FW21 RTW show in February.

Gigi Goode

Gigi Goode, who competed on season 12 of Drag Race, attended last night’s event in this iconic paper doll from SS17 RTW, originally modeled by another famous Gigi (Hadid).

Lana Condor

Netflix darling Lana Condor was the third attendee last night to wear a dress from Scott’s FW21 collection, opting for a silver version of this statement dress.

Rosson Crow

Artist Rosson Crow really added the drama to this already ornate SS20 dress with a bejeweled headpiece.