Celine Dion’s Paris residency is officially underway, and to celebrate her triumphant return to the stage, the Canadian singer has turned the French capital into her runway, both onstage and off.

Dion’s five-week residency marks her first full run of concert performances since being diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disorder stiff-person syndrome in 2022. From September 12 through October 17, the 58-year-old star is performing for 45,000 fans each show at Plenitude Arena, the largest indoor venue in Europe. Naturally, she has been living up to her fashion-legend status.

On stage, Dion has worn custom confections from houses spanning Schiaparelli, Givenchy, and Tom Ford. Her ensembles have been decidedly modern and ornately embellished, with exaggerated proportions capturing her singular stage presence. On September 16, she wore a Louis Vuitton look designed for her by Nicolas Ghesquière—which took over 170 hours to create—featuring exaggerated shoulders and a graceful side train. Another elaborate outfit, worn during the opening September 12 show of the tour, featured a molded leather breastplate custom-made by Alaïa.

Her sidewalk outings have been makeshift runway moments in their own right, with her reliably walking out her hotel door at Le Royal Monceau clad in head-to-toe designer, waving and dancing as adoring fans cheer on. Some looks have felt distinctly avant-garde, such as her fresh-off-the-runway Loewe leather LBD. Others have playfully referenced her boundary-breaking sartorial legacy, like the backward Givenchy leather jacket that paid homage to her turned-around white suit at the 1999 Academy Awards.

Below, W tracks the star’s best looks during her Paris concert residency.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton In Louis Vuitton on September 16.

DKPAR/Mega/GC Images/Getty Images In Givenchy on September 16.

Courtesy of Schiaparelli In Schiaparelli on September 12.

Courtesy of Givenchy In Givenchy on September 12.

Courtesy of Givenchy In Givenchy on September 12.

Nicolas Gerardin In Alaïa on September 12.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images In Dior and Boucheron jewelry on September 12.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images In Phoebe Philo on September 12.

DKPAR/Mega/GC Images/Getty Images In Givenchy on September 5.

DKPAR/Mega/GC Images/Getty Images In Alaïa on September 4.

DKPAR/Mega/GC Images/Getty Images In Givenchy on September 3.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images In Loewe on September 1.